Coastal leaders lambasted newly sworn Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek last week for a $130 million plan to solve the homeless crisis that leaves out most of rural Oregon.

Kotek’s Jan. 10 executive order declaring a state of emergency provides funding to just 11 of Oregon’s 36 counties, complained the chorus of elected officials. Oregon has the fourth-highest rate of unsheltered homelessness in the U.S.; it is ranked highest for the rate of homeless families with children.

