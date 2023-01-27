Coastal leaders lambasted newly sworn Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek last week for a $130 million plan to solve the homeless crisis that leaves out most of rural Oregon.
Kotek’s Jan. 10 executive order declaring a state of emergency provides funding to just 11 of Oregon’s 36 counties, complained the chorus of elected officials. Oregon has the fourth-highest rate of unsheltered homelessness in the U.S.; it is ranked highest for the rate of homeless families with children.
The Newport City Council decried the action in a Jan. 19 letter to Kotek, claiming the plan targets major cities but ignores 75 percent of the state and especially the Oregon coast, whose “moderate” year-round temperatures have led to “significant growth in our homeless population.”
The Coastal Caucus, a conclave of legislators led by State Rep. David Gomberg (D-Otis), also sent Kotek a letter complaining, “Homelessness is not just an urban issue, but an Oregon issue.” Gomberg said he later spoke to Kotek, who pledged to review the decision.
“I reiterated that the process used to count homeless people was misleading, and that homeless students should not have been excluded from the count,” Gomberg said. “The governor and I had a productive conversation.”
Newport Mayor Dean Sawyer said the issue is part of a familiar trend for urban politicians to ignore rural Oregon and send most program money to the Portland metro region. He said he is looking forward to meeting Kotek and raising the matter. The governor, a former legislator who represented Portland’s progressive Pearl District, has promised to visit each Oregon county.
“There are a few things we’d like to talk to her about,” Sawyer said. “We want this money divvied-up. Portland has already spent $75 million on the homeless problem, and it can only afford so much at the of the day.”
