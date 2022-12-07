Businesses looking to add electronic vehicle charging stations could be eligible for federal and state incentives, if they apply by the end of the year.

The 30C Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Tax Credit, commonly referred to as the “federal tax credit,” gives qualifying businesses a 30 percent tax credit – up to $30,000 – to purchase and install EV charging infrastructure. Businesses must have installed the stations by Dec. 31 and claim the credit on their federal tax returns. New eligibility requirements will go into effect for stations installed after the new year.

