An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from U.S. Coast Guard Air Facility Newport rescues three surfers pushed against the rocks near Yaquina Head on Sunday. The aircrew transported all three to shore, where members from Newport Fire Department were waiting to provide assistance. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

 Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three surfers in distress Sunday near Yaquina Head in north Newport.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend received a report just before 2 p.m. of two male surfers in distress who were being pushed up against rocks near Agate Beach.

