A dam is envisioned to replace the current earthen barrier (above) that holds Newport’s water supply. A $4 million award from the state of Oregon, part of an updated city budget adopted last week, “starts the clock ticking” on the new Big Creek Dam project. (Photo by Rick Beasley)
The trail of money for a new $74 million dam began last week when members of the Newport City Council unanimously approved changes to the municipal budget.
“This starts the clock on Big Creek Dam,” reported City Manager Spencer Nebel of the $4 million transfer of state funding into a new account dubbed the Big Creek Detailed Design Project. “It’s part of the $14 million from the state, with another $10 million set to come in this year. We’ll put the federal funding in there, too.”
The allocation was part of a $105.3 million supplemental budget, Resolution No. 3962, adopted Jan. 3, halfway through the municipal spending cycle, which ends June 30. Overall, the adjustments grew the budget by $2.8 million, or 3.11 percent.
The project also recently received a huge boost in terms of federal funding. On Dec. 23, 2022, President Joe Biden signed the Water Resources Development Act. This authorization provides funding for essential water infrastructure modernization efforts across the nation, including $60 million for the city of Newport that can be used to fund the Big Creek Dam replacement project.
The federal funding was initially proposed by former US Representative Kurt Schrader, and approved by the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chaired by former U.S. Representative Peter DeFazio. The Newport provision was not included in the Senate version of the bill. Through the efforts of Senators Merkley and Wyden, an agreement was reached that included an authorization for funding for the city’s Big Creek Dam Project.
Nebel described most of the two dozen fiscal changes as routine housecleaning measures to balance projected budgets with actual audited figures in about two dozen funds.
Some of the transfers funded previously approved projects including a $100,000 television inspection of the sewer and $388,000 for a Harney Street sidewalk project. Among the unexpected budget surprises were additional costs ($10,500) to replace double doors in the small gym at the Newport Recreation Center and to resurface a spa.
“The balance of the transfers is either minor or had been previously approved by the council,” Nebel said.
Voting 6-0 for the updated city budget were Mayor Dean Sawyer and councilors Dietmar Goebel, C.M. Hall, Cynthia Jacobi, Jan Kaplan and Ryan Parker; Beatriz Botello had an excused absence.
