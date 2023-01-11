4-million-starts-clock-on-new-dam

A dam is envisioned to replace the current earthen barrier (above) that holds Newport’s water supply. A $4 million award from the state of Oregon, part of an updated city budget adopted last week, “starts the clock ticking” on the new Big Creek Dam project. (Photo by Rick Beasley)

The trail of money for a new $74 million dam began last week when members of the Newport City Council unanimously approved changes to the municipal budget.

“This starts the clock on Big Creek Dam,” reported City Manager Spencer Nebel of the $4 million transfer of state funding into a new account dubbed the Big Creek Detailed Design Project. “It’s part of the $14 million from the state, with another $10 million set to come in this year. We’ll put the federal funding in there, too.”

