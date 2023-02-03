The city of Newport will waive 35 percent of the expenses incurred by the Newport Seafood & Wine Festival as the event returns Feb. 23-26 to South Beach.
The decision recognized the struggle of the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce to revive the annual occasion, which fell victim to COVID-19 restrictions.
“This is the first full event since 2020, when they managed to get the last one in before COVID shut down the country,” recollected City Manager Spenser Nebel, who said the city expects to sustain more than $7,000 in costs for police, fire and public works “in addition to wastewater disposal” at the usual site of the event next to Rogue Brewery.
Nebel added this will mark the 46th year of the festival, which features 350 volunteers and vendors offering food, arts and crafts, wine and beer. The event is expecting to draw 8,000 to 10,000 visitors.
“The festival is held the last full weekend in February to provide an economic boost to our community during the slow summer months,” said Festival Manager Bobbi Price of the Newport chamber. “Lodging establishments are typically full during this weekend, helping to increase winter room tax collection significantly.”
The city council at its last meeting approved the 35 percent waiver as part of the special event fee, noting the $2,500 discount will be balanced by a transfer from the Transient Room Tax Fund. Meanwhile, the Port of Newport will charge its full fee of $5,000 and require the chamber to post a $2 million insurance policy and lost the port as a “gold sponsor.”
