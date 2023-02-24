There could be a rain barrel in your future, according to a blue-ribbon committee meeting in Newport to avert a looming water crisis.

Harvesting rainwater at home is just one of many ideas being explored by the Water Supply Management and Conservation Work Group, composed of top names from local government, business, industry and a sphere of experts. The committee held meetings in December and January, and is expected to meet two more times before issuing its report to the Newport City Council.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.