Sitting above the municipal water treatment plant in the distance, the earthen dam of 210-acre Big Creek Reservoir No. 1 is 21 feet high and 315 feet long. Newport is already experiencing disconcerting shortfalls in its water delivery system, according to a blue-ribbon committee charged with finding solutions. (Photos by Rick Beasley)
Water is pumped a short distance from Big Creek Reservoir No. 1 to a state-of-the-art city of Newport water treatment plant built in 2012, which produces 3.5 million gallons per day during peak consumption — more than can be pumped in via a 7.6-mile pipeline from the Siletz River.
There could be a rain barrel in your future, according to a blue-ribbon committee meeting in Newport to avert a looming water crisis.
Harvesting rainwater at home is just one of many ideas being explored by the Water Supply Management and Conservation Work Group, composed of top names from local government, business, industry and a sphere of experts. The committee held meetings in December and January, and is expected to meet two more times before issuing its report to the Newport City Council.
Newport is already experiencing disconcerting shortfalls in its water delivery system, warned Steve Stewart, water treatment plant supervisor, who described a tight battle to keep Newport in fresh water when the group met recently at city hall.
“As we get closer to the summer months, we have more water going out than is coming in,” reported Stewart, who said reservoir levels drop to a mere four feet in order to quench the city’s 3.3 million-gallon-per-day thirst — more than can be pumped in via a 7.6-mile pipeline from the Siletz River. “And flows from the Siletz get shut off when the river goes down.”
This worrying scenario is driving ideas like a rain barrel or cistern in every home, explained Derek Tokos, Newport’s director of community development, who endorsed the Oregon Building Codes Divisions how-to handbook on catching rainwater for household use. According to the document, a typical home’s 2,000-square-foot roof can deliver 36,000 gallons of water, based on Salem, rainfalls. On average, a family in the U.S. uses 50 to 70 gallons per person, per day.
Another committee brainstorm proposed using treated water from the sewage plant for “non-potable” uses, such as landscape irrigation, or even as drinking water. But the reuse of purified wastewater comes at a steep cost, asserted City Manager Spencer Nebel, a member of the working group. He said the technology to convert wastewater to bottle-quality is “substantially higher” than building a new Big Creek Dam. Anyway, you can only go so far, he told the group. “There are concerns as well about the perception of folks drinking wastewater,” he said.
According to a report generated for the water group, single-family residences in Newport used 135 million gallons of water in 2022. Non-residential water use was 679 million gallons. Industrial concerns such as Pacific Seafood and Rogue Brewery are “big water users,” the group heard. Meeting speakers stated it takes about 14 gallons of water to finish a pound of shrimp, and 5.5 gallons of water to brew a gallon of beer.
A study is underway by city officials to determine the top 15 water account users by total gallons, information that could be released with approval by the city attorney. But even as water conservation and supplies are improved, the costs to users may skyrocket, anyhow.
“The city has fixed costs for water infrastructure,” explained Nebel. “If metered water use drops by 20 percent, those revenues have to be made up somewhere.”
Members of the group include Eric Glover, deputy city manager; John Moody, Pacific Seafood; Joshua Conrad, Best Western; Tyler Clouse, Lincoln County Solid Waste District; Mike Broili, Mid-Coast Watershed Council; Jay Fineman, Oregon Coast Community Forest; Fred Holzmer, customer; Keven Schreeve, Civil West Engineering; Tony Bixler, Local Ocean Restaurant; Jason Pond, Rogue Brewing; Jan Kaplan, city councilor; Aaron Collett, city engineer; David Powell, public works director; and Steve Stewart, water treatment plant supervisor.
