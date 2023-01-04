On Dec. 16, the city of Newport held its annual employee award banquet. Employees reaching milestones in their careers with the city were recognized. The city recognized tenured employees via years of service awards:

• Ten years — Lance Vanderbeck, Jeff Pridgeon, Steve Hallmark, Melanie Nelson, Justin Scharbrough, Doyle Helmricks, Linda Annable and Rebecka Lakeman.

