On Dec. 16, the city of Newport held its annual employee award banquet. Employees reaching milestones in their careers with the city were recognized. The city recognized tenured employees via years of service awards:
• Ten years — Lance Vanderbeck, Jeff Pridgeon, Steve Hallmark, Melanie Nelson, Justin Scharbrough, Doyle Helmricks, Linda Annable and Rebecka Lakeman.
• Fifteen years — Brent Gainer, Richard Dutton, Rob Murphy, Paul Marrs, Andy Parker and Kraig Mitchell.
• Twenty years — Peggy Hawker, Kay Keady, Steve Bemis, Juanita Baldwin and Trish Caldwell.
• Twenty-five years — Tracy Cole, Dann Walker and Greg Evans.
• Thirty-five years — Jan Eastman.
In addition, the city presented two employees with its top award for employee of the year. The 2021 and 2022 Elton Pier Award was presented to Aaron Erickson, utility worker-water distribution for the public works department, and Tracy Cole, captain of Newport Fire Department. The city normally gives out one award per year, but due to canceling the event during the COVID-19 pandemic, two employees were honored this year.
The Elton Pier Award is named in honor of a long-time city employee and volunteer firefighter. The award is given annually to an individual exhibiting many of the qualities exhibited by Elton Pier, including dependability, hard work, resourcefulness, compassion, motivation of others, and a commitment to public service through volunteerism and city employment.
Nominations for Erickson said he is always ready to help and is willing to drop what he is doing to solve a crisis, and frequently volunteers to assist other public works divisions. He is very team oriented and has even gone so far as to cancel scheduled vacations to ensure he is able to support the mission. He is also knowledgeable about many topics and brings a great attitude to the workplace. He is involved in community volunteering for events such as “Touch a Truck,” the Holiday Parade and the Seafood and Wine Festival.
Nominations for Cole said he is very industrious and has a knack for fabricating, maintaining and improving equipment for the fire department. He is always ready to help and train other personnel with a special interest in beach rescue and ATV operation. He is also very community oriented, having volunteered to fix porches or wheelchair ramps for community members in need, or taking his crew back to a residence to install smoke detectors for those without them. He frequently goes above and beyond to assist the organization, always working extra shifts when coverage is needed. He has built furniture for the fire station and designed and fabricated an automated apparatus washing machine for the station.
City Manager Spencer Nebel said, “Aaron and Tracy are truly deserving of this award. Both of these recipients truly care about serving the residents of Newport, and the city is grateful for their dedication and commitment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.