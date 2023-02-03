The city of Newport announced Monday, Jan. 30, it is taking applications for the newly-formed City Council Stipend/Compensation Work Group.

“The work group is charged with studying elected official compensation strategies including, but not limited to monthly salary, per meeting stipend, insurance coverage, education reimbursement, and producing a report with a recommendation to the city council no later than the July 17, 2023 city council meeting,” stated City Recorder Eric Glover.

