The city of Newport announced Monday, Jan. 30, it is taking applications for the newly-formed City Council Stipend/Compensation Work Group.
“The work group is charged with studying elected official compensation strategies including, but not limited to monthly salary, per meeting stipend, insurance coverage, education reimbursement, and producing a report with a recommendation to the city council no later than the July 17, 2023 city council meeting,” stated City Recorder Eric Glover.
The committee will also recommend whether to allow the city council to vote on the matter, or if it should go to voters. The group will be composed of 11 members, including five residents, two city budget committee members and four ex-city councilmembers.
Newport residents were clamoring for seats on the board to study council pay before the committee was created, however. At a Jan. 17 city council meeting, former city councilor Peggy Sabanskas stepped to the dais and volunteered, as did resident and stipend critic Rex Capri.
“I’m surprised to see this monetary compensation still on the agenda,” Capri said. “I find it unconscionable to seek self-enrichment at the expense of the taxpaying public. You were all elected knowing full well this is an unpaid volunteer position. If you continue with this, I would like to put my name in.”
Some elected officials argue that long meetings, out-of-pocket expenses and frequent special assignments have made the job of city councilor a position of “privilege” that only the affluent can afford.
“I put in 15 to 20 hours a week on average, probably lower on the scale than anyone,” said councilor Jan Kaplan. “Others might not be able to do that and take care of the kids, too. It’s a good thing for people to think about.”
A study by the League of Oregon Cities determined 25 percent of cities pay a “stipend” to the mayor and council; 5 percent issue a salary. Creswell, a town of 5,360 residents, pays a stipend of $225 per month for the mayor and $150 for city councilors. Ontario, with a population similar to Newport, pays $150 per month to elected officials. St. Helens, pays a monthly stipend of $1,100 to the mayor, $950 to the council president and $800 to councilors.
Applications for membership to the committee should be sent to newportoregon.gov, or by call the city manager at 541-574-0613. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on Feb. 9.
