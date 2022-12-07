A local homeless organization is offering a direct way to give back this holiday season, — Grace Wins Haven is running a fundraiser, “Homeless for the Holidays,” allowing people to purchase items from wishlists that individuals have personally requested.
There are 120 wishlists available, and it is possible to “adopt” a whole family or even select specific age groups, such as children or seniors. Each wishlist contains three items, and the gifts need to be unwrapped and dropped off to Grace Wins Haven at 437 NE 1st St. by Dec.10.
Grace Wins Director Traci Flowers said no wishlist would go unfilled — If there are wishlists that have been unaccounted for by donors, funds from prior fundraisers will be used to complete all remaining wishlists.
Most items on the wishlists are geared toward basic needs. Many consist of grocery gift cards, household items to help furnish new homes, or kids’ toys and games.
A considerable amount of Newport’s homeless population sleeps on the street, including an estimated two dozen children. Before COVID-19, there were a dozen unsheltered kids or fewer, Flowers said. That population is growing due to many factors, incuding by those exacerbated by the pandemic. Reasons for homelessness are varied — from domestic violence to the declining housing stock to job layoffs and increased rents.
Homeless for the Holidays is being headed by Miss Teen Oregon Kaydence McKuhn, a junior at Newport High School. McKuhn will host a Christmas dinner at 5 p.m. Dec. 16 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Newport, where she along with other volunteers will wrap the gifts. Santa will be there to deliver the wishlist packages to the people who requested them.
For those who cannot participate by fulfilling a wishlist or would prefer to help in another way, Grace Wins needs assistance wrapping gifts and preparing the Christmas dinner. Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 16. Inquire on their Facebook page or by calling 541-265-1974.
Flowers held a fundraiser at Grocery Outlet on Thursday, selling jewelry and candies from around the world.
The sale’s goal, Flowers said, is “Raising general funds by giving people an opportunity to buy great stuff for Christmas at a great price.” This money will be used to complete wishlists as well as buy warm food and motel vouchers for shelter during the upcoming winter months.
Grace Wins Haven provides approximately 400 lunches a week, offering showers and laundry services, clothes and camping supplies, and gas vouchers. Along with providing the basic necessities, Grace Wins Haven also assists with obtaining identification cards and birth certificates.
Flowers said there are an estimated 3,000 people currently dealing with homelessness in Lincoln County. The 120 wishlists make a small dent in this staggering number, as Flowers notes. Without a warming shelter in the area, Grace Wins Haven is working to alleviate some of the need in Newport and in Lincoln County.
Additional Christmas fundraisers and volunteer opportunities can be found at the Salvation Army Pantry of Hope. The Salvation Army of Lincoln County, locations in both Newport and Lincoln City, is providing food boxes and gift assistance. Call 541-283-0659 or stop by 140 NE 4th St. from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.Wednesday and Friday.
The Newport Food Pantry at the First Presbyterian Church is also accepting donations this holiday season. They can be contacted at info@newportfoodpantry.org or by calling 541-992-5723. The pantry is open 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m Saturday.
