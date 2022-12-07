Homeless-for-the-Holidays-better-teen-oregon

Kaydence McKuhn, Miss Teen Oregon and junior at Newport High School, is backing a Christmas fundraiser with Grace Wins Haven in Newport for local homeless individuals and families.

A local homeless organization is offering a direct way to give back this holiday season, — Grace Wins Haven is running a fundraiser, “Homeless for the Holidays,” allowing people to purchase items from wishlists that individuals have personally requested.

There are 120 wishlists available, and it is possible to “adopt” a whole family or even select specific age groups, such as children or seniors. Each wishlist contains three items, and the gifts need to be unwrapped and dropped off to Grace Wins Haven at 437 NE 1st St. by Dec.10.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.