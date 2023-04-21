newport-seed-library-Laura-Strom

Lincoln County Master Gardener Laura Strom stands next to the Newport Seed Library, a new feature located in the lobby of the Newport Public Library.

Libraries everywhere had to adapt over the years in order to continue meeting the needs of their patrons. And the latest adaptation at the Newport Public Library was unveiled during a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony last Friday, April 14.

The library celebrated two new, but related services — the Newport Seed Library and the Seed and Read Garden. Seed libraries are not an entirely new thing — they have been sprouting up at other libraries in Oregon and around the U.S. for a few years. But this is the first of its kind in Lincoln County.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.