Libraries everywhere had to adapt over the years in order to continue meeting the needs of their patrons. And the latest adaptation at the Newport Public Library was unveiled during a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony last Friday, April 14.
The library celebrated two new, but related services — the Newport Seed Library and the Seed and Read Garden. Seed libraries are not an entirely new thing — they have been sprouting up at other libraries in Oregon and around the U.S. for a few years. But this is the first of its kind in Lincoln County.
The Newport Seed Library is a collection of open-pollinated and heirloom seeds that can be borrowed to plant and grow in one’s own garden. Saving seeds as a community helps create local seed stocks better acclimated to the unique coastal climate and that support an abundant and genetically diverse landscape. The Newport Seed Library aims to support gardeners of all skill levels and help them learn how to grow, harvest and save seeds.
Newport Library Director Laura Kimberly told people gathered for Friday’s celebration that the idea for a seed library had been in the works for quite some time. She contacted the Lincoln County Master Gardeners Association and found out that one of the people who went through the master gardener program last year, Laura Strom, was interested in working to create a seed library as part of her master gardener apprenticeship.
“So we started meeting a year ago … to create our seed library,” Kimberly said. “This is the first one in Lincoln County. What we’re trying to encourage is people to return seeds so they can get those out in the community. We’re real excited about this.”
Strom said the first seed libraries started down in Richmond, California, around 1999 or 2000. “It’s nationwide now,” she said.
All of these seeds for the Newport Library program were donated. Strom said the hope is that people will plant the seeds and later return seeds produced by their own plants, “and then we will know that that variety is good for this area.”
Although the Newport Seed Library just opened last Friday, there are already more than 250 varieties to choose from, Strom said, “and there’s more coming in. We’re probably going to have 300 to 400 varieties.”
The seed library is located in the building’s lobby, and the case used to hold the available seeds is a perfect match for its surroundings. Strom had seen a photograph online of another seed library that used an old library card catalog to store its inventory, so she went in search of one for use in Newport. She found them in antique stores, but the cost was anywhere between $600 and $1,000 — a bit over the budget. She eventually was able to get one from Oregon State University.
“It has a tag on here that says Oregon State College, and it’s over 100 years old,” Strom said of the card catalog. “We purchased it for $100. I had gotten a grant from the Oregon Master Gardeners Association for this project.” Some local master gardeners are good at woodworking projects, Strom said, and they gave the card catalog a little restoration work to get it ready to display the seeds.
Friday’s ribbon-cutting took place at the library’s new Seed and Read Garden, located just outside the lower level of the library, at the south end of the parking lot. Kimberly said the idea for this new feature came about during the COVID shutdown.
“We really noticed a big need in the community for people to have outdoor spaces where we could do programs,” she said. So she got together with Anita Albright, “our wonderful landscape architect for the city, “and we had many conversations about possibilities for developing the outdoor space,” Kimberly said.
“We wanted to have an outdoor space where we could pull tables out and do programs outside, as well as help with the food and security issues that are going on,” she added. “We have a mini food pantry inside the library that’s part of our curiosity cabinet project that helps people understand other cultures and helps with food insecurity. Maybe you don’t have a need for food, but you’re curious about trying something or you want to share a recipe. That’s what the project does. And then we do food demos over at the OSU Extension office … because we want people to understand where food comes from, especially our little ones because that’s going to be our future.”
Planter boxes were created for Read and Seed, and plant starts were supplied by Newport Middle School. “We’re hoping that the middle school and high school kids will be able to come in and help us plant because they’re learning about that at the school,” Kimberly said
And in keeping with the library theme, the plants will be linked to stories. For example, a bean plant may to used to bring the story of “Jack and the Beanstalk” into sharper focus for young people, Kimberly said.
On hand during the ribbon-cutting ceremony was State Rep. David Gomberg. “I grew up in libraries, and libraries were where you went to quietly read books,” he told those gathered for the celebration. “It just fascinates me to watch how libraries evolve. We don’t just have books. We have CDs, we have movies, we’ve programs, we’ve got a clothing library, a food library and then we get a seed library. Who would have ever imagined a seed library in the place where we used to go to quietly read books?”
Gomberg said “it’s just magical” to watch this evolution, “and the thing that’s so very exciting to me is to imagine 10 or 20 years from now what our libraries will be doing, especially with so many people in the community that are prepared to step up and help make these exciting new concepts into a reality … I can’t wait to see what’s next.”
