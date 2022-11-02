State wildlife officials warn dog walkers to use caution due to an outbreak of a bacterial infection in the local sea lion population.
According to a Friday press release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the agency has seen an increase in the number of stranded California sea lions due to infections with leptospirosis. Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Stranding Network has documented more than 150 sick or dead sea lions on the Oregon coast since July and confirmed the presence of leptospirosis in seven animals via necropsies (a veterinary autopsy).
Leptospirosis is a kidney infection that can cause animals to appear lethargic and unable or unwilling to move their hind limbs, often accompanied by weight loss and pneumonia.
“While it is possible for infected animals to recover from this disease if given plenty of opportunity to rest, there is no option to rescue and rehabilitate these animals in Oregon,” according to the stranding network. People are encouraged to give beached sea lions a wide berth, as always, and ODFW said that while the risk of infection to humans is low, dogs and horses are more likely to contract the disease. The bacteria spreads through contact with an infected animal’s urine or other bodily fluid.
ODFW said outbreaks of the disease in sea lions occur periodically every two to four years and seem to most heavily impact young male individuals during the fall (note that the local sea lion population is almost 100 percent male).
Leptospirosis does not thrive in cold temperatures or in water with high salinity, according to an ODFW fact sheet, but pet owners are still encouraged to keep their dogs leashed and well away from sea mammals, as they should irrespective of the presence of infection. Under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, it’s illegal to harass, disturb, touch or feed sea lions and other marine mammals.
The lesser threat though it may be, leptospirosis infection in humans can be a serious condition. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, without treatment the disease can lead to kidney damage, meningitis, liver failure, respiratory distress and even death.
