Hundreds of sea lions occupy docks and jetties in Yaquina Bay. Wildlife officials warn an outbreak of bacterial infection among the pinnipeds poses a health risk to pets and humans. (File photo)

State wildlife officials warn dog walkers to use caution due to an outbreak of a bacterial infection in the local sea lion population.

According to a Friday press release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the agency has seen an increase in the number of stranded California sea lions due to infections with leptospirosis. Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Stranding Network has documented more than 150 sick or dead sea lions on the Oregon coast since July and confirmed the presence of leptospirosis in seven animals via necropsies (a veterinary autopsy).

