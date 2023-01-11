Casey Miller, the newest member of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, was sworn into office on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and he has hit the ground running.
Miller, who was elected to office in the November 2022 election, is no newcomer when it comes to the day-to-day operations of the county commission. In fact, Miller served as the commission’s public information officer for the past 14 years, attending and recording all of the meetings.
So in addition to moving into his new role as a county commissioner, Miller is helping train his replacement and ensure the behind-the-scenes duties he was performing are still being managed properly.
“Many people in the business community are struggling with staffing issues, (and) for months, I have been backfilling the administrative duties in our office,” Miller said during a recent interview with the News-Times. But just last week, a new person began work as the assistant to the county administrator, and that person will take over some of Miller’s previous responsibilities. “That position will create the agenda, send out the notices, do the minutes and process those agenda requests as they come in. Then those documents get forwarded to other agencies or to the commissioners,” he said.
As far as his personal preparation to assume the role of county commissioner, Miller said his top priority is to make sure he is prepared for each and every public meeting he is part of. The commission oversees a budget of roughly $150 million and meets on a weekly basis. “We processed 350 resolutions, contracts, grant concept papers that have been archived in the commissioners’ journal, just in 2022,” he said. “So to me, the first and foremost thing that I need to be prepared for is to evaluate what is going to happen in that meeting, every week.”
Because he worked in the office of the commissioners for the past 14 years, some voters did not support Miller in the election because they felt he would not bring a fresh perspective to the commission.
“That for me was a little bit of a conundrum. I felt like I had different passions and priorities but that I would be seen as just status quo,” he said. “I hope to show that I am my own, autonomous person, and being cooperative with the board as well. I can only demonstrate in time that I’m an independent person for the people.”
One thing that is a high priority for Miller is to ensure the county is transparent and actively listening its constituents. One important tool for doing that will be a new county website coming online later this year. On that website, people will have the ability to subscribe to a menu of options to receive automated emails or texts when something new is being presented by the county. “There’s a built in text notification system, and it’s got a lot of bells and whistles,” Miller said. “If all you want to hear about it environmental health, you can subscribe to that (and get notified). If they can get the updates of what they’re interested in, I think it’s going to be huge.”
Another thing on Miller’s radar is supporting the Broadband Action Team. “There are financial opportunities for communities to get dollars to build broadband for rural populations — internet capacity, digital capacity,” he said. “So I need to get at the table with other jurisdictions and figure out how to get some of those dollars here, taking advantage of those financial opportunities so we can really increase capacity in this community.”
Miller added, however, that there needs to be a balance between improving digital access and making sure people not using the latest technology can still be heard. “We can’t be digital only. We’re not going to force everybody into that — but we can increase some efficiencies.”
And Miller has a goal of learning as much as possible about the management priorities of other county departments. “Meeting each department head is something on my list, too, hearing from them.” He believes developing these relationships will be important. “What I’m learning in just the last few days (is) that elected officials are kind of kept in their own lane.”
Miller has a strong desire to facilitate an effective, smooth-running operation at all levels of county government. And he asks himself this question: “How can I bring a return on investment to the community, because I can be busy forever, but can I be productive? What do I tackle that will bring the best value? In an organization that doesn’t have a big revenue source, a lean and mean fighting machine type of attitude, I think, is always going to be essential.”
