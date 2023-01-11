Casey Miller, the newest member of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, was sworn into office on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and he has hit the ground running.

Miller, who was elected to office in the November 2022 election, is no newcomer when it comes to the day-to-day operations of the county commission. In fact, Miller served as the commission’s public information officer for the past 14 years, attending and recording all of the meetings.

