Paid-parking

The city of Newport’s Parking Advisory Committee meets today, Wednesday, in council chambers at Newport City Hall to further discuss plans for paid parking on the Bayfront. (News-Times file photo)

Vehicles would get “booted” and towed for violating parking rules on the Newport Bayfront as part of new plan to reduce “hunting” for scarce stalls and illegal parking.

On Wednesday, city officials are expected to pick a contractor to install parking meters and pay stations throughout the Bayfront, which has 575 public on-street spaces along Bay Boulevard and 178 stalls in parking lots. There is currently no paid public parking, with times limited from 30 minutes to four hours.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.