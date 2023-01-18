Vehicles would get “booted” and towed for violating parking rules on the Newport Bayfront as part of new plan to reduce “hunting” for scarce stalls and illegal parking.
On Wednesday, city officials are expected to pick a contractor to install parking meters and pay stations throughout the Bayfront, which has 575 public on-street spaces along Bay Boulevard and 178 stalls in parking lots. There is currently no paid public parking, with times limited from 30 minutes to four hours.
According to a 2018 study, parking on the Bayfront is “functionally full” with occupancy rates of 85 percent. A citizen group, the Parking Advisory Committee, later recommended a combination of metered, permit and timed zones. The plan envisions permits ranging from $25 to $45 per month for fish-plant and shop workers.
Port of Newport official Aaron Bretz, a member of the committee, said “rigorous enforcement” would be needed to make the program work. At its last meeting, Bretz disputed concerns that “aggressive” efforts would make Newport “look like an unfriendly city.” Under provisions of a 2020 parking ordinance, the city can immobilize and tow illegally parked vehicles.
“I think that would empower people to break the rules,” he commented. “The way to get people to comply is to say exactly what the rules are and enforce them.”
Committee members are also looking at ways to increase parking-fine compliance. City records show that an average of about $80,000 in parking tickets are issued annually, but only 25 percent of the fines are actually collected.
The firms who responded to the city’s request for proposals include Civic Smart, Flowbird, ParkMobile and T2 Systems.
Four contractors who responded to a request for proposals to install parking meters and credit-card pay stations will be rated by board members at the Jan. 18 meeting, set to begin at 6 p.m. in council chambers at Newport City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.