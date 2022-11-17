Judge Sheryl Bachart expounds on the value of contrition to provide closure to a victim's family after Donovan Carey-Bennett spoke just a few sentences after pleading no contest to manslaughter on Wednesday. (Photo by Kenneth Lipp)
A man who beat another violently before his companion allegedly shot him to death pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, a lesser included offense in the indictment against him, during a hearing on Wednesday.
Judge Sheryl Bachart sentenced 25-year-old Donovan Carey-Bennett to 10 years in the Department of Corrections for the killing of Logsden resident Richard Allen Mann, who was 36 years old when his body was found off Government Hill Road in Siletz at around sunrise on Feb. 20, 2021.
Charging documents in the case say Carey-Bennett brutally beat Mann following a road-rage incident, and Gavin Epperson, whose second-degree murder case is still pending, shot and killed Mann. Epperson allegedly confessed to the killing but said he fired in self-defense after Mann pulled his own pistol.
Proceedings were delayed several minutes after prosecutors apparently learned Carey-Bennett intended to plead no contest as opposed to guilty, although no statements were made on the public record regarding the confusion. Counsel met with Bachart in chambers, and family members who participated in a settlement conference were then brought into the jury room by Chief Deputy DA Lynn Howard. Several re-entered the gallery in tears.
Wednesday’s plea deal, which resulted in the dismissal of four other charges against Carey-Bennett, was reached during a settlement conference with Clackamas County Judge Robert Herndon. Settlement conferences must be conducted by a judge other than the one presiding over the criminal proceedings. Some family members who spoke during Wednesday’s hearing made clear they felt a 10-year sentence was inadequate for the taking of their loved one’s life, while acknowledging that no term would be sufficient.
Carey-Bennett made brief, prompted remarks prior to being sentenced, saying words could not express his remorse but "I don't really know what to say." Bachart admonished him that although an apology may seem shallow, it can help provide some closure to the family.
District Attorney Lanee Danforth said she would eschew a full accounting of the facts due to the pending case against Epperson, and she instead asserted the basic act underpinning the manslaughter charge, that Carey-Bennett caused the death of Mann “recklessly under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life.” Bachart confirmed Carey-Bennett’s agreement with that assertion.
Because first-degree manslaughter is a Measure 11 offense, Carey-Bennett is not eligible for “good time” or any other reduction in sentence, though he will get credit for the approximately 18 months he has been in jail since his arrest in March 2021. Bachart also sentenced Carey-Bennett to five years of post-release supervision and recommended a post-release order barring him from making contact with Mann’s family.
Bachart ordered the forfeiture of all evidence seized in the case and ordered Carey-Bennett to pay $3,780 in restitution, though he might not be responsible for the full amount depending on the outcome of the case against Epperson.
Carey-Bennett was originally indicted on five charges — second-degree murder, first- and third-degree assault, first-degree theft, and tampering with a witness. Epperson, whose case was severed from Carey-Bennett’s pursuant to an unopposed defense motion, is charged with those same five counts, as well as conspiracy to commit a Class A felony, reckless driving and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Epperson pleaded not guilty to all charges and is scheduled to go to trial in September 2023. His attorneys have filed multiple motions to suppress evidence on the grounds that it was improperly attained, and counsel will present final motion arguments during an omnibus hearing Dec. 14.
See the News-Times’ Wednesday edition in print and online for an extended account of Monday’s hearing and the case, including testimony from Mann’s family and more information on Epperson’s still-pending motions.
