A man who beat another violently before his companion allegedly shot him to death pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, a lesser included offense in the indictment against him, during a hearing on Nov. 16.

Judge Sheryl Bachart sentenced 25-year-old Donovan Carey-Bennett to 10 years in the Department of Corrections for the killing of Logsden resident Richard Allen Mann, who was 36 years old when his body was found off Government Hill Road in Siletz at around sunrise on Feb. 20, 2021.

