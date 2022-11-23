A man who beat another violently before his companion allegedly shot him to death pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, a lesser included offense in the indictment against him, during a hearing on Nov. 16.
Judge Sheryl Bachart sentenced 25-year-old Donovan Carey-Bennett to 10 years in the Department of Corrections for the killing of Logsden resident Richard Allen Mann, who was 36 years old when his body was found off Government Hill Road in Siletz at around sunrise on Feb. 20, 2021.
Charging documents in the case say Carey-Bennett brutally beat Mann following a road-rage incident, and Gavin Epperson, whose second-degree murder case is still pending, shot and killed Mann. Epperson allegedly confessed to the killing but said he fired in self-defense after Mann pulled his own pistol.
Proceedings were delayed several minutes after prosecutors apparently learned Carey-Bennett intended to plead no contest as opposed to guilty, although no statements were made on the public record regarding the confusion. Counsel met with Bachart in chambers, and family members who participated in a settlement conference were then brought into the jury room by Chief Deputy DA Lynn Howard. Several re-entered the gallery in tears.
Wednesday’s plea deal, which resulted in the dismissal of four other charges against Carey-Bennett, was reached during a settlement conference with Clackamas County Judge Robert Herndon. Settlement conferences must be conducted by a judge other than the one presiding over the criminal proceedings.
District Attorney Lanee Danforth said she would eschew a full accounting of the facts due to the pending case against Epperson, and she instead asserted the basic act underpinning the manslaughter charge, that Carey-Bennett caused the death of Mann “recklessly under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life.” Bachart confirmed Carey-Bennett’s agreement with that assertion.
Danforth said she would read two prepared statements from members of Mann’s family, and two family members would address the court. The first statement was from Melissa Mann, the victim’s younger sister.
Mann lamented that her future children would never get to meet their “Uncle Rick,” but she said would tell them all about him.
“I’ll tell them how, right out of high school, he joined the Army to serve our country,” Danforth read from Mann’s letter, “or the story about how he beat stage-four cancer. I’ll tell them about the fun we had as kids and how he always looked out for me. I’ll tell them that he was the best big brother ever.”
She said she was at work when she heard her brother was killed, and she was so distraught her colleagues insisted a coworker drive her home. Then she had to call her mother and tell her that her son was dead, then deliver the same news to her father and stepmother.
“I relived that day in my mind over and over and over again the last 634 days,” she wrote. “Ten years will never make up for the life you stole or the hearts you broke over this senseless act of violence. I hope what you have done haunts you for the rest of your life.”
Danforth then read from a letter from Mann’s grandmother, Jeanne Mann.
“Ten years does not come close to justice for the unforgiveable act of violence you committed against my grandson,” Danforth read from the statement. “If it were up to me, you would endure the same death that you forced on Rick.” She said she hoped her grandson screamed in agony and that the sound haunted Carey-Bennett for the rest of his life.
“I’m sure it doesn’t matter to you, but just one year before he was murdered at your hands, Rick was given an all-clear report from his oncologist after fighting a hard-won battle against stage-four Hodgkin’s disease,” Mann’s grandmother wrote. “And then you took his life. Why should you be allowed to walk free in another few years when Rick is forever gone from this life? May you never rest in peace.”
Last to address the court was Patricia Paul, friend and maternal figure to Mann and the mother of his fiancé. She said Ricky took care of their family when her husband died. Paul was also torn, she said, because she also knew and cared about Carey-Bennett.
“I had him in school for so many years trying to help him. I advocated for him,” she said. “He’s had some stuff go on throughout his life, and I know where’s he’s coming from, and he doesn’t deserve that.” She said she wanted justice for Mann but didn’t want Carey-Bennett to be lost.
“He has children, and those children will grow up in the way that he did,” she said, referring to the incarceration of Carey-Bennett’s father during his formative years. Aaron Bennett was convicted of shooting a man to death in 2005 just a few blocks from the roadside where Mann was killed in Siletz.
“There’s an old revised proverb that says, ‘When you were born, you cried and your world rejoiced,’” Paul said. “You live your life so that when you die, your world cries and you rejoice for the legacy you leave behind is full of love.’ And that’s what I thought about Ricky. And I’d like to see the legacy that Donovan carries with him after he comes out of the system to be a better legacy than this for his children. Because they don’t deserve this. No child deserves what he’s grown up with, and his children don’t deserve this either.”
She said she felt she needed to wish the best for Carey-Bennett, because she did not hate him, and wished she could have done more to help him.
Tesha Socha, Mann’s fiancé, was present but did not speak during the hearing, and she’s declined to comment publicly in the press. In a Facebook post Wednesday, she wrote she was waiting until Epperson’s case was concluded to make a victim’s statement, but she was heavily impacted by her mother’s words.
Carey-Bennett made brief, prompted remarks prior to being sentenced — he said he planned to make a lengthier statement but decided against it after hearing from Mann’s family.
“I mean words can’t really describe the remorse that I feel for this,” Carey-Bennett said. “I know that what happened has affected the community in many ways. Losing a family member to gun violence isn’t something I would wish on somebody, ever.”
Bachart admonished him that although an apology may seem shallow, it can help provide some closure to the family. Carey-Bennett said he thought an apology would be insulting.
The judge said she acknowledged that the tragedy did not occur in a vacuum and that she only sees a “snapshot” of a person’s life when they are in her courtroom. The worst tragedy, besides the death of Mann, “would be if you didn’t change your life,” Bachart told Carey-Bennett.
Several members of Carey-Bennett’s family were present in the gallery during Wednesday’s hearing.
Defense attorney Russell Barnett also took a moment to acknowledge Mann’s family’s pain and wish them solace before asking the judge to impose the sentence agreed upon at settlement.
Because first-degree manslaughter is a Measure 11 offense, Carey-Bennett is not eligible for “good time” or any other reduction in sentence, though he will get credit for the approximately 18 months he has been in jail since his arrest in March 2021. Bachart also sentenced Carey-Bennett to five years of post-release supervision and recommended a post-release order barring him from making contact with Mann’s family.
Bachart ordered the forfeiture of all evidence seized in the case and ordered Carey-Bennett to pay $3,780 in restitution, though he might not be responsible for the full amount depending on the outcome of the case against Epperson.
Carey-Bennett was originally indicted on five charges — second-degree murder, first- and third-degree assault, first-degree theft, and tampering with a witness. Epperson, whose case was severed from Carey-Bennett’s pursuant to an unopposed defense motion, is charged with those same five counts, as well as conspiracy to commit a Class A felony, reckless driving and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Epperson pleaded not guilty to all charges and is scheduled to go to trial in September 2023. His attorneys have filed multiple motions to suppress evidence on the grounds that it was improperly attained. Counsel will present final motion arguments during an omnibus hearing Dec. 14.
