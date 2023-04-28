The Cape Perpetua Collaborative has announced the formation of the organization’s first official board of directors. The collaborative has delivered environmental programming, events and volunteer opportunities in the Cape Perpetua area since 2017. These leaders will help steer the organization’s growing momentum into the future and engage in a strategic planning process.
Board members are:
• Bobbi Price, executive director at the Yachats Area Chamber of Commerce. She is working to rebuild the chamber and is striving to connect county resources and small businesses in the area. She feels this is vital since many of our businesses are single owners/operators. Price is working to promote sustainable and accessible tourism through the lens of destination management and believes serving as a board member for the collaborative is a key partnership to support the both the collaborative and the chamber’s mission to share safe and sustainable tourism messaging.
• Megan Hoff, an associate planner at the Lincoln County Planning Department. She is interested in coastal zone management and planning, marine reserves, intertidal and estuarine ecology, watershed science, ecosystem service valuation, and sustainable agriculture. Hoff has a master’s degree in environmental science and policy from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, and a bachelor of arts in environmental studies and economics from DePaul University.
• Boone Ogden, born and raised in Lincoln County. Ogden is a scientist, educator, poet, father, traveler and steward for this place that has nurtured him. He is excited to teach and share and serve and would like to see more art, education, science, social media coverage and funding for Cape Perpetua Collaborative.
• Cheryl Horton, a resident of the central Oregon coast who is passionate about the marine environment and supportive of Oregon’s Marine Reserves and Marine Protected Areas. She has assisted with tidepool interpretation as a volunteer with the Cape Perpetua Collaborative since 2021. Horton brings more than 15 years of experience in conservation, ecological research and project management to the collaborative board.
