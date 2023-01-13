cabbies-protest-Uber

Current cab rules require a business license for all “cars for hire,” which must also be marked as a taxi cab. Newport cab companies say unlicensed ride-share operators threaten the safety of customers. The city council will address the matter Tuesday Jan. 17. (Photo by Rick Beasley)

Newport cabbies say unauthorized hacks are ignoring municipal rules and driving down already-slim profits, and they want a crackdown when the city council meets next Tuesday, Jan. 17.

“It’s about fair play and a level playing ground, not competition,” asserted Michelle Geltner of Yaquina Cab, who showed up unexpectedly with other operators at city hall last week, Jan. 3, to protest unlicensed taxis. “It’s about who you trust behind the wheel when you’re completely vulnerable.”

