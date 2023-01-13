Current cab rules require a business license for all “cars for hire,” which must also be marked as a taxi cab. Newport cab companies say unlicensed ride-share operators threaten the safety of customers. The city council will address the matter Tuesday Jan. 17. (Photo by Rick Beasley)
Newport cabbies say unauthorized hacks are ignoring municipal rules and driving down already-slim profits, and they want a crackdown when the city council meets next Tuesday, Jan. 17.
“It’s about fair play and a level playing ground, not competition,” asserted Michelle Geltner of Yaquina Cab, who showed up unexpectedly with other operators at city hall last week, Jan. 3, to protest unlicensed taxis. “It’s about who you trust behind the wheel when you’re completely vulnerable.”
Geltner’s comments came as the Newport City Council ordered a study on whether or not to accommodate “rideshare” services such as Uber and Lyft, which are reportedly operating without business permits or city oversight. The recommendations are expected at the Jan. 17 meeting.
“There needs to be some accountability,” said Geltner, a 35-year veteran of the cab business. “You don’t know if that driver is high on pot or has been drinking, things you know with a team and a system with checks and balances.”
Cab company manager Ashton Webster agreed, calling required background checks “a big thing.” He alleged that at least three Uber drivers have been operating in Newport for the past year, flaunting city requirements for business licenses, insurance and other requirements.
Cory Schusberry, of Pacific Coast Cab, said the city should regulate all operators in the same manner.
“Competition is not a bad thing,” he commented, claiming ride-share companies took advantage of COVID shutdowns to infiltrate the Newport market. “More transportation options are good, but is everything being done right?”
Currently, the city requires a business license for all “cars for hire,” reported City Manager Spencer Nebel. Vehicles must also be marked as a taxi cab.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at Newport City Hall, 169 SW Coast Highway.
