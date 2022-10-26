Two men were arrested in the Lincoln City City Hall parking deck last week on outstanding warrants, as well as alleged possession of an altered firearm, methamphetamines and fentanyl.

Lincoln City police announced the arrests in an Oct. 20 press release, saying two men with active warrants were spotted the day prior in a vehicle parked underneath the building housing city administration. According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court, an incident had been brewing since Oct. 13, when an officer received information from a colleague that Otis residents Kelton Converse, 19, and Daniel Wilson, 36, were wanted and threatened to use a firearm if contacted by police.

