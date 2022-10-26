Two men were arrested in the Lincoln City City Hall parking deck last week on outstanding warrants, as well as alleged possession of an altered firearm, methamphetamines and fentanyl.
Lincoln City police announced the arrests in an Oct. 20 press release, saying two men with active warrants were spotted the day prior in a vehicle parked underneath the building housing city administration. According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court, an incident had been brewing since Oct. 13, when an officer received information from a colleague that Otis residents Kelton Converse, 19, and Daniel Wilson, 36, were wanted and threatened to use a firearm if contacted by police.
On Oct. 19, the officer saw Converse leave the Lincoln City Burger King drive-thru and cross the highway into the city hall parking lot. A team of officers converged on the vehicle, a 2006 Honda Civic, and removed the two men.
Once they were out of the vehicle, an officer saw a firearm on the passenger side floorboard, according to the affidavit, and Converse gave consent for officers to retrieve it — a Hi Point pistol with one live cartridge inside the magazine, and its serial number “purposefully defaced and unreadable.”
Wilson said he did not see the firearm until Converse dropped it onto the floor of the vehicle, and Converse told police his fingerprints would be on the weapon, the affidavit reads.
During a search of Wilson incidental to his arrest, police removed a black and orange tin with a flaming skull from his pocket, and Wilson asked them to throw it away for him, stating it contained drugs. Inside were two baggies, according to the affidavit, one containing 53 blue pills identified by Wilson as fentanyl and the other containing a clear-white crystalline substance that Wilson said was methamphetamine. The drugs weighed 6.68 grams and 12.16 grams, respectively, constituting felony possession.
Converse had active Lincoln County warrants for failure to appear on charges of fourth-degree assault, harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct, and he was additionally charged with possessing a firearm with a defaced serial number.
Wilson had active warrants in two counties — he was wanted for failure to appear in Yamhill County on charges of driving under the influence, eluding and reckless driving; and Polk County issued a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of second degree criminal mischief. He was additionally charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Both were booked into Lincoln County Jail and arraigned the following day before Judge Pro Tem Joseph Allison. Wilson’s bond was set at $100,000 — a note on the security order says he declined to participate in the proceedings.
Allison appointed attorney Jonathan Cable to represent Converse and set his bond at $20,000.
Both men are scheduled to appear for a probable cause preliminary hearing on Oct. 27.
