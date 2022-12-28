CONSTRUCTION-RECOVERY

Wyndhaven Ridge Phase II on Northeast 31st Street in Newport will feature 78 apartments at market rates when completed. Signs of a building recovery could be counted in 179 building permits issued year-to-date at Newport City Hall. (Photo by Rick Beasley)

Newport is busy with construction projects in practically all quarters of town as building permits continued to recover from a pandemic-related drop-off.

A new Toyota store, more housing at market rates and plans for a new port authority headquarters are among the major building projects underway, according to a report issued last week by Derek Tokos, head of the Newport Community Development Department.

