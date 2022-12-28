Newport is busy with construction projects in practically all quarters of town as building permits continued to recover from a pandemic-related drop-off.
A new Toyota store, more housing at market rates and plans for a new port authority headquarters are among the major building projects underway, according to a report issued last week by Derek Tokos, head of the Newport Community Development Department.
“We do have quite a bit of construction going on right now, and a number working their way through the permitting process,” he commented.
Signs of the building recovery could be counted in 179 building permits, which outpaced the previous three years. The 179 permits issue to-date in 2022 lag behind a record 225 dispensed in 2018, however.
The Dec. 20 progress report placed a $42 million construction value on the “significant” 2022 construction projects in various phases of work. The figure compared favorably to previous years, including 2021 ($14.4 million), 2020 ($21.2 million) and 2019 ($24.1 million).
Status of significant construction projects
• Wyndhaven Ridge Phase II: Market rate 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments at the intersection Northeast 31st and Northeast Harney Street. A total of 78 units will be constructed. City staff met with the developer on Feb. 22 to review frontage improvement requirements. A height adjustment application was approved with no appeal, and building permits were reviewed and issued. Buildings are being constructed in phases.
• Wilder Phases 2C and 2D: This is a 26-lot residential subdivision. The developer upsized the outlet in the downstream storm drainage pond that the city recently acquired next to Southeast 40th Street, increasing its capacity. An improvement agreement with developer was executed. Fowler Homes will be the builder, and plans for the first three home sites were submitted for review on Dec. 19.
• Starfish Cove Subdivision: An application for a 20-lot residential subdivision on the north side of Yaquina Head. Staff met with owner on March 24 to discuss needed revisions. The developer withdrew the subdivision proposal on Sept. 9, citing poor market conditions.
• Whaler Hotel Expansion: A new 25-unit hotel that is to be located immediately north of the existing Whaler Motel. Conditional use permit and design review approval was granted by the Newport Planning Commission in May of 2021. The owner modified the design as plans progressed, and the commission approved the design modifications at its Feb. 14 meeting. A building permit application was submitted, reviewed, and corrections have been requested. The applicant is wrapping up the revisions. Plans for partial remodel of the existing Whaler, submitted Sept. 12, have been reviewed and approved.
• Lincoln County Animal Shelter: A new 12,000-square-foot animal shelter with 10,000 square feet of storage use at the Newport Municipal Airport. Conditional use permit approved by the planning commission at its Jan. 24 meeting. The decision was appealed to the city council, which held an on the record hearing on April 4. The commission’s decision was upheld, with final order and findings to be adopted April 18. The city council’s decision was appealed to the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals, and that appeal is on hold while the county evaluates alternative sites.
• Port of Newport Administration Building: A new 5,530-aquare-foot office building with flex space on the east end of Port Dock 7. The contractor is completing finish work, and a call for final inspections is likely to occur soon.
• Potential City of Newport/Department of Forestry Shared Use Facility: A memorandum of understanding between the Oregon Department of Forestry and city of Newport approved in December and executed early January. ODF prepared an appraisal of the city’s Northside Fire Station and has come to conceptual agreement with the city and an adjacent landowner who they will be acquiring property from. The city approved ODF’s minor replat application to reconfigure the properties and there was no appeal. Council approved transfer agreement and closing is anticipated to occur in January. Newport Fire Department will continue to occupy the existing building until the new facility goes under construction.
• Oregon State University Seawater Intake Pier Replacement: Existing facility to be replaced with a new single-story pump house, wrap around catwalk, approach pier. Riprap will be repaired. An estuarine land use review completed September 2021. Building permit issued in February of this year, and that work is complete. Riprap repair is underway.
• Oregon Coast Aquarium Renovation Phase 2: This component of the project includes a remodel of the cafeteria, new exhibit space and site improvements. Building plans have been reviewed, approved and are ready to issue. The aquarium will sequence the work in a manner that minimizes impacts to guests.
• South Beach Church Annexation: The South Beach Church acquired 11.98 acres of land along Southeast Harborton Street that they would like to annex into the city limits. The property will receive an R-3/“Medium Density Multi-Family Residential” zoning designation. An initial hearing before the planning commission is scheduled for Jan. 9. A hearing is required before the city council as well. Once the property is annexed, they will seek conditional use approval to construct a church.
• Toyota of Newport Dealership: A conditional use permit application has been submitted by Toyota of Newport to construct a new auto dealership building at their South Beach location. The existing dealership building and warehouses will be removed. A hearing before the planning commission is scheduled for Jan. 9.
• Installation of Public Electric Vehicle Charging Stations: As part of an urban renewal funded project, three, dual port level two chargers are to be installed for public use for a fee. The city is installing two of them, one at Newport City Hall and the other at the Ernest Bloch Memorial Wayside. Third charger is to be installed at the Oregon Coast Aquarium with reimbursement from the Urban Renewal District. Chargers at City Hall and Ernest Bloch Memorial have been installed and commissioned. An aquarium reimbursement agreement was approved by the city council, and aquarium staff will complete their install by the end of January.
