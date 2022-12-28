The Newport Public Library is far and away the largest and most active library in Lincoln County, with an annual circulation of more than 100,000 books and other materials representing 40 percent of all checkouts in the county. (Photo by Rick Beasley)
A little-know taxpayer–supported library district dropped a budgetary bomb on Newport Public Library, saying it is withdrawing at least $80,000 in backing during its current funding cycle.
The news came at a Newport City Council meeting where grim-faced elected officials and the city’s chief librarian heard the reasons behind the cutbacks, which include “equity” for smaller libraries served by the Lincoln County Library District.
The LCLD was formed in 1988 by the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners to link rural residents to municipal library services, mainly through agreements to reimburse libraries in Lincoln City, Newport, Toledo and Waldport for their use by holders of the district’s unique library card.
In 2021, the county library district sent a reimbursement of $360,000 to the Newport Library, where 40 percent of all patrons are non-residents of the city. However, the annual funding will fall to $279,000 by the 2024-25 budget year under a new formula adopted by the county library board, according to city projections.
“The flaw in that formula is that it does not take into consideration actual use,” asserted Spencer Nebel, Newport city manager, who complained the district is now relying on zip-code population figures instead of library circulation sums to justify the rearrangement. “Where folks actually use the libraries should be the metric. The new formula significantly reduces the amount of funds coming to the city of Newport and shifts those resources to libraries in Siletz, Waldport and Toledo.”
In a sit-down with the head of the library district, Newport officials argued the city already subsidizes rural patrons. “Based on our annual budget of $1.2 million, the value of non-city residents using our library is about $483,000 per year,” Nebel stated.
According to library district figures, Newport Public Library is the largest and most active library in Lincoln County, with an annual circulation of more than 100,000 books and other materials representing 40 percent of all checkouts in Lincoln County; Waldport and Driftwood Library in Lincoln City are tied with about 60,000 borrows, followed by Toledo with 23,000 circulation.
MaryKay Dahlgreen, director of the library district located at 132 NE 15th St. in Newport, replied that her agency’s board of directors studied the reimbursement issue for six months in order to create “a more equitable funding formula” based on population. The district has an annual budget of about $1.6 million. In 2021-22, it distributed about $875,000 to city libraries in the county.
Dahlgreen downplayed circulation estimates as a way to apportion money, saying there are conflicting circulation systems. “We’re working very hard to resolve it,” she said. “It’s a very bad way to run a library district. At this point we don’t really have good solid stats on whose circulation is the most.”
Newport Mayor Dean Sawyer, City Councilor Beatriz Botello and Library Director Laura Kimberly disputed the decision to cut Newport’s share, but Dahlgreen didn’t budge.
“That’s the reason we wanted to change, to create equity so we have the same level of service in all libraries,” she contended. “The board felt strongly it wanted to spread the wealth around.”
Voters approved a permanent tax rate of $.2465 per $1,000 of assessed value in 1990 to fund the Lincoln County Library District, then added 9 cents per $1,000 with a local option tax in 1990. The district collects money from all county taxpayers except those who live within the city limits of Lincoln City, Newport, Toledo and Yachats.
