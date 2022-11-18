Gov. Kate Brown on Monday exercised her executive authority under Oregon Revised Statute Chapter 401 in response to a surge of pediatric cases and hospitalizations of respiratory viruses, including Respiratory Syncytial Virus — commonly known as RSV — across Oregon. The executive order gives hospitals additional flexibility to staff beds for children, allow them to draw on a pool of medical volunteer nurses and doctors, and take other steps to provide care to pediatric patients.

RSV is a common respiratory virus that spreads through virus-containing respiratory droplets produced from coughing and sneezing. For most children, RSV produces mild illness. However, young children are especially susceptible to RSV. Children under the age of 2 are at increased risk of severe disease.

