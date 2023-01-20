Crew members work in the hold of the F/V Sarah Belle to load their recent catch of Dungeness crabs. The commercial crab season for much of the coast got underway Jan. 15, after a month-and-a-half delay.
Crew members work in the hold of the F/V Sarah Belle to load their recent catch of Dungeness crabs. The commercial crab season for much of the coast got underway Jan. 15, after a month-and-a-half delay.
A container of fresh Dungeness crabs is lifted from the hold of the F/V Tempo Tuesday morning at Pacific Seafood on the Newport Bayfront.
After a month-and-a-half delay, Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season is underway along at least part of the coast, and crab boats have been busy, already hauling significant catches back to port to be offloaded at the docks.
Targeted to open Dec. 1 each year, the commercial crab season can be delayed for a number of reasons, such as undersized crabs, elevated levels of domoic acid in crabs, or the failure of crabbers and fish processors to settle on a price.
Low meat yield and elevated domoic acid were the causes of the first announced delay in this year’s season — until at least Dec. 16. And then in a statement released Dec. 22 by the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife, round three of pre-season testing showed crabs were still too low in meat yield on the southern and northern coasts, and elevated domoic acid is still being detected in some crab viscera (guts). The decision was then made to delay the season until at least Jan. 15.
As that latest target start date drew near, the decision was made to do a partial opening, and crabbers got the green light to deploy pots from Cape Falcon to Cape Arago and begin harvesting on Jan. 15. However, the season was further delayed — until Feb. 1 — for the area from Cape Falcon north to Washington state.
Tim Novotny is the executive director of the Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission, an industry-funded agency established by the Oregon Legislature in 1977 to serve as an advocate for the crabbing industry. When Novotny was asked for his initial thoughts on this year’s season, he said, “It’s been a ball of yarn,” adding that it’s pretty much the opposite of last year.
“Last year it started out as easy as could be, everything fell into place right from the get go,” Novotny said. “And this year about every curveball you could imagine has been thrown into this season. This year we’ve gone back to light crab in certain areas, domoic acid in certain areas, and then the weather has not been helpful.”
But despite the setbacks, crabbers have remained optimistic, Novotny said. “It’s been a series of challenges, but … it’s basically what fishing is all about and crabbing is all about. You keep plugging along.”
Novotny was at the docks in Charleston on Wednesday morning when he spoke with the News-Times. “Right now I’m down here on the docks watching them unload tens of thousands of pounds of crab, and that’s exciting,” he said, adding that he is also excited about the season opening for the remainder of the Oregon coast on Feb. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.