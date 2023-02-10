Liora Sponko, of the Oregon Arts Commission, leads a presentation and exploratory discussion Monday at the Newport Performing Arts Center regarding the creation of a cultural and district within Newport.
Jason Holland, executive director of the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts, is heading a campaign to create a cultural and arts district in Newport.
A campaign to create a new kind of zoning in Newport for art and culture drew 65 people Monday to the Newport Performing Arts Center.
“We were pleasantly surprised,” said Jason Holland, executive director of the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts, a nonprofit organization focused on developing, promoting and celebrating community arts on the coast. “It was exciting to see that kind of response. Lots of artists live here, and this is an opportunity to make an appealing and attractive cultural district.”
How that district would look, and the “footprint” it would occupy, was the subject of the Feb. 6 program by Liora Sponko of the Oregon Arts Commission. She asserted that creative and cultural districts, like retail, residential or industrial zones, bring people together for a common purpose. She argued for such a district in Newport, saying it would serve as a “major arts and cultural destination.”
Newport is a regional hotbed of the arts, Holland said, with more than 21,000 people visiting the performing and visual arts centers in 2022. The PAC is home to nine resident companies, including a symphony, a chorale and four theater groups. Overseeing the operations is the arts council, with a $675,000 annual budget.
Holland said the meeting was the first of several planned “listening sessions,” with future dates and locations to be determined.
“What we’re looking at is the actual footprint,” said Holland, a music and theater veteran hired two years ago to lead OCCA. “A cultural or arts district is usually defined as a walkable area.
The performing arts center is also in line for a $2 million in upgrades, according to Newport city officials, who recently awarded a contract to design the remodeling.
