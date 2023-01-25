Big-fix-set-for-troubled-highway-patching-road

ODOT workers put their backs into repair work last week at the site of a notorious landslide six miles north of Newport on Highway 101. A plan to fix once and for all the cause of roadway movement is underway. (Photo by Rick Beasley)

A plan by highway engineers to fix once and for all a notorious landslide on Highway 101 north of Newport is underway.

The annual battle with geologic forces in the “Spencer Creek Corridor” is taking on a new dimension as the Oregon Department of Transportation begins the $2.7 million project.

