One of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department’s most popular campgrounds on the coast — Beverly Beach State Park north of Newport — will close for about nine months, beginning just after the Labor Day holiday weekend.

According to a press release issued by OPRD on Tuesday, Beverly Beach State Park will be closed from Sept. 5 through May 24, 2024, to upgrade the park and campground power and water lines. Beverly Beach is one of 11 state parks that will undergo upgrades as part of the state’s Go Bond projects.

