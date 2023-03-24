This is one of 21 yurts at Beverly Beach State Park, which provides an alternative to traditional tent or RV camping. All camping sites at the park will be closed for around nine months while a construction project is underway.
The salt environment along the coast takes a toll on many things, such as this electrical box at Beverly Beach State Park. Upgrades to the park’s power and water lines are planned during a temporary closure beginning in September.
This is one of 21 yurts at Beverly Beach State Park, which provides an alternative to traditional tent or RV camping. All camping sites at the park will be closed for around nine months while a construction project is underway.
One of the most popular state parks on the Oregon coast, Beverly Beach State Park provides close access to miles of ocean beach extending from Yaquina Head to Otter Rock.
The salt environment along the coast takes a toll on many things, such as this electrical box at Beverly Beach State Park. Upgrades to the park’s power and water lines are planned during a temporary closure beginning in September.
One of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department’s most popular campgrounds on the coast — Beverly Beach State Park north of Newport — will close for about nine months, beginning just after the Labor Day holiday weekend.
According to a press release issued by OPRD on Tuesday, Beverly Beach State Park will be closed from Sept. 5 through May 24, 2024, to upgrade the park and campground power and water lines. Beverly Beach is one of 11 state parks that will undergo upgrades as part of the state’s Go Bond projects.
The 2021 Oregon Legislature passed Senate Bill 5506, which approved $50 million in general obligation bond proceeds to revitalize state parks and campgrounds. The first bond sale of $25 million occurred in May 2022. The second occurred this month. These funds must be spent within three years of payout.
Oregon State Parks staff spent the last half of 2021 developing project selection criteria, identifying potential projects and work scopes, as well as estimating preliminary construction costs. The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission approved the initial project list in November 2021.
Stefanie Knowlton, a state parks public information officer, said, “A lot of these repairs are things that have needed to be done, and we do them as we’re able with the funding available.” In terms of the temporary closure at Beverly Beach, “We planned it in the off season to have as little of an impact as possible,” she said.
The Beverly Beach project focuses on upgrading the park and campground utilities, including power and water lines. According to information on OPRD’s website, the work will be coordinated to minimize ground-disturbing activities and impact on park operations. The upgrades include replacing single-phase power to three-phase power so onsite equipment can operate safely; replacing the overhead power lines with underground power lines in conduit; and replacing portions of the water lines that are well beyond replacement age and are an ongoing maintenance issue.
All facilities will close at Beverly Beach during the entire construction period. “OPRD knows that these campgrounds are well loved places that will be missed this fall and winter season,” the agency’s press release stated. “The closures will allow crews to improve the parks for seasons to come.”
The temporary closures were announced well in advance so people had the information as far ahead of time as possible. “Oregon Parks and Recreation Department understands that it takes time to plan a trip and wanted to give potential visitors enough notice to find alternative parks for their fall and winter visits,” the press release stated.
Information about all 11 state parks receiving the Go Bond project funding, as well as updates, as available, regarding construction activities at individual parks, can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/hx6r32a9
About Beverly Beach State Park
Land along Spencer Creek was first acquired by the Oregon Highway Commission in 1942-1943 and subsequently transferred to state parks. Additional properties were acquired from various owners by purchases, up to 1969.
Tucked away in a forested area between Cape Foulweather and Yaquina Head, Beverly Beach State Park’s creekside campground is one of the state’s largest. Some campsites and the park’s day-use area are just steps away from miles of ocean beach extending from Yaquina Head to Otter Rock. The forest-sheltered campground features giant, wind-sculpted trees and nurse logs. Spencer Creek runs through the campground and day-use area.
The campground has more than 50 full hook-up sites, approximately 75 electrical sites with water, more than 125 tent sites, 21 yurts, three seasonal group tent camping areas and a hiker/biker camp.
In 2021, there were 173,277 camper nights recorded for this state park, and 170,673 in 2022. Day-use visits totaled 291,308 in 2021 and 287,850 in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.