Students on Tuesday morning at Newport public schools were held inside buildings for about 45 minutes following the report of a student with a gun at a school bus stop. The episode ended without incident as the student in question was quickly located and reportedly found in possession of a BB gun.

According to Susan Schuytema, Lincoln County School District communications specialist, at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, a “Newport student” reported witnessing another student at a bus stop at an undisclosed location. The student was reportedly showing the weapon to other students.

