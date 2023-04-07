Students on Tuesday morning at Newport public schools were held inside buildings for about 45 minutes following the report of a student with a gun at a school bus stop. The episode ended without incident as the student in question was quickly located and reportedly found in possession of a BB gun.
According to Susan Schuytema, Lincoln County School District communications specialist, at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, a “Newport student” reported witnessing another student at a bus stop at an undisclosed location. The student was reportedly showing the weapon to other students.
The school district, in a Remind message sent to parents and guardians of Newport LCSD students after the “stay indoors” order was lifted, did not name a specific school within its release, though it was titled “Newport Middle School.”
“We immediately called 911 and notified all our Newport schools to keep all students indoors while the police investigated,” the notice to parents and guardians read.
When pressed by the News-Times for more specifics, including to whom the student reported seeing a gun, and who was the “we” who called 911, Schuytema related that Susan Van Liew, LCSD assistant superintendent, was under the impression the student initially reported the incident to “school personnel, who then followed procedures by notifying administrators who called 911.”
The student in question, who according to Schuytema attends an online school, was reportedly located by police “off campus,” and was found in possession of a BB gun. Fifty minutes after the report of a student with gun at a bus stop, at 9:20 a.m., Newport schools received an all-clear notice to return to regular school day activities, both indoors and outdoors.
“We are proud of our students and staff for quickly following our safety protocols, and for the Newport Police Department’s immediate assistance,” the message sent to families read.
Requests from the News-Times for further information about the incident were declined by Superintendent Karen Gray, but many questions remain unanswered as of the newspaper’s Wednesday morning deadline. At that time, it was still unclear why an online school attendee was at a bus stop, if there was a threat directed toward any of the district’s five Newport schools — Newport High, Newport Middle, Sam Case Elementary, Yaquina View Elementary and LCSD Future Bound — or if the student found in possession of the BB gun faces punishment.
