Conflicting court orders that put a voter-approved gun-control measure on hold last week spurred a last-minute buying frenzy at local gun stores.

On Saturday, customers at Lincoln City Sporting Goods pressed against glass display cases full of revolvers and pistols, hunkered over the paperwork of background checks, and eagerly caressed examples from a wall of semi-automatic rifles and short-barreled shotguns.

