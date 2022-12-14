Gun store owner Bruce Polvi appears unmoved by the gush of business that moved more than 1,000 firearms since the passage of a new gun-control law last month, Measure 114. “Somebody said I must be excited,” he concluded. “But it’s not exciting when the government shuts down your business.” (Photos by Rick Beasley)
Gun store owner Bruce Polvi appears unmoved by the gush of business that moved more than 1,000 firearms since the passage of a new gun-control law last month, Measure 114. “Somebody said I must be excited,” he concluded. “But it’s not exciting when the government shuts down your business.” (Photos by Rick Beasley)
Customers at Lincoln City Sporting Goods (above) hunkered over the paperwork of background checks Saturday after a state judge issued a temporary restraining order against gun-control Measure 114, causing a surge in last-minute sales.
The alternative to high-capacity magazines (above right) banned under a new Oregon gun-control law is a six-shooter such as the Taurus .44-caliber handgun concealed on on the waist of a Lincoln City Sporting Goods employee.
Gun store employee Steven Campbell said a new Oregon gun-control law that has been put on hold over court challenges will leave hundreds of sporting goods workers jobless if the measure is upheld.
Conflicting court orders that put a voter-approved gun-control measure on hold last week spurred a last-minute buying frenzy at local gun stores.
On Saturday, customers at Lincoln City Sporting Goods pressed against glass display cases full of revolvers and pistols, hunkered over the paperwork of background checks, and eagerly caressed examples from a wall of semi-automatic rifles and short-barreled shotguns.
“We’ve sold 1,000 guns in the last 30 days,” reflected owner Bruce Polvi. “This is a rush by people who fear losing their Second Amendment rights.”
Elevator music from three open phone lines told impatient buyers their applications were still on hold at an overworked Oregon State Police processing center, where more than 42,000 background checks were backlogged according to an OSP spokesperson.
Polvi said he would release no firearms until the screenings were completed, although current law allows buyers to get their guns if the state fails to meet a 72-hour deadline.
Measure 114 narrowly passed with a 50.7 percent margin during the Nov. 8 general election. Lincoln County was one of six Oregon counties that carried the measure, 13,211 to 12,418. The measure calls for a permit to buy a gun, bans magazines with 10 or more rounds and requires a background check and training. The law was set to go into effect last Thursday under a Dec. 6 federal ruling that allowed it to move forward; a state judge hours later issued a temporary restraining order that put the measure in limbo. The reprieve sent gun-buyers scrambling
“It’s been wild in here,” remarked Steven Campbell, a temporary employee brought in to help move the dwindling stocks of firearms. “If someone picks up a gun and puts it down, it’s snapped up and bought by someone else.”
Campbell said the “worst part” of the new law is the creation of a public database of gun owners that he predicted will be used by burglars looking for firearms. He also condemned the measure’s ban on large magazines, saying many popular pistols have 15 to 20-round capacities and no less.
“This is the alternative, a six-shooter,” said Campbell as he pulled back his shirt, revealing a Taurus .44-caliber handgun concealed on his waist. “It’s popular even with the anti-gun people that have been coming in — they don’t like them, but want one for self-defense. There are spikes in crime everywhere, police don’t respond and criminals are caught and released.”
The popular gun store that once advertised it had “More guns than the Guatemalan Army” was looking threadbare by Saturday afternoon.
“No dealer in Oregon wants to be stuck with inventory,” asserted Campbell, who said he will likely be out of a job if the new law holds. “All this will do is make people unemployed.”
Polvi, whose store was once named “Business of the Year” by the local chamber of commerce, appeared unmoved by the gush of business.
“Somebody said I must be excited,” he concluded. “But it’s not exciting when the government shuts down your business.”
