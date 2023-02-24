A new law adopted this week by the Newport City Council hopes to address a housing crunch with backyard tents and RV parking in residential driveways.

Ordinance 2206, adopted Tuesday by the city council, is the latest decree meant to stem a proliferation of homeless camps around Newport. Derek Tokos, Newport community development director, explained the new ordinance allows for temporary use of a recreational vehicle as a residence “during repair/replacement of a permanent dwelling” for up to six months. The regulation also clarifies that “camping in a tent in the backyard is ‘accessory’ to a residential use.”

