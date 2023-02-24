A new law adopted this week by the Newport City Council hopes to address a housing crunch with backyard tents and RV parking in residential driveways.
Ordinance 2206, adopted Tuesday by the city council, is the latest decree meant to stem a proliferation of homeless camps around Newport. Derek Tokos, Newport community development director, explained the new ordinance allows for temporary use of a recreational vehicle as a residence “during repair/replacement of a permanent dwelling” for up to six months. The regulation also clarifies that “camping in a tent in the backyard is ‘accessory’ to a residential use.”
The new law was the subject of a spirited debate at the regular session of the Newport Planning Commission in January, where member Braulio Escobar wasn’t “too keen” on the idea of an RV parked in, say, his neighbor’s driveway. He was also for a six-week limit rather than a six-month maximum, which is in the ordinance.
In October 2022, the council rewrote its camping regulations (Ordinance 2198) to prohibit campsites in 11 city parks, major municipal facilities such as City Hall, the PAC and main fire station, and within 200 feet of a school. Main thoroughfares were also thrown off limits to campers. Tents also have to be invisible to trail hikers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.