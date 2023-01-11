A 19-year-old man from La Pine was arrested in Lincoln City last week, accused of trying to steal a truck and pointing a gun at the owner, and allegedly called him a racist epithet while threatening to shoot him.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court Jan. 4, a resident of Northeast 13th Street called Lincoln City police at about 7:30 a.m. the previous day and reported a motor-vehicle theft in progress.
The caller told police her husband was outside confronting a man he did not know, later identified as Xavier Swan, whom he found in the driver’s seat of his work truck.
Swan fled on foot, according to the affidavit, and the man followed in an attempt to detain him. Swan allegedly yelled at him, “I’ll shoot you n—,” and reached into his pocket. The man stopped following him, believing he had a gun. The man told police Swan pulled out a black object and he heard several clicks as it was pointed at him.
Police encountered Swan several blocks away on Oar Drive and he ran, according to the affidavit, which notes he was later taken into custody but does not detail the circumstances.
In a press release Friday, the police department said Swan was detained in a hotel parking lot after a short pursuit. He was found in possession of bullets but no firearm, and an extensive search of the area yielded a jacket Swan was described as wearing but no gun.
According to the department’s press release, a resident of Oar Drive called police the next day and reported finding a .22 caliber handgun loaded with bullets that appeared to match those found on Swan.
Swan was arraigned Jan. 4 on charges of attempted assault with a firearm, a Class B felony, Class C felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree criminal mischief, and misdemeanor counts of menacing, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and third-degree escape.
Judge Amanda Benjamin set Swan’s bail at $100,000 and scheduled a probable cause preliminary hearing for Jan. 11.
