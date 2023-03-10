Staff at the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport have developed a treatment plan for Sea Star Wasting Syndrome, a deadly set of symptoms that have decimated sea star populations.
Sea Star Wasting Syndrome caused a mass die off of sea stars along the Pacific Coast in 2013 and 2014. Near-unidentifiable gelatinous bulks, the remnants of stars having fallen to wasting, littered the seafloor. One of Oregon’s keystone species, the sunflower sea star (Pycnopodia helianthoides), was decimated, and is now listed as critically endangered.
There is no known cure for Sea Star Wasting Syndrome, but thanks to the efforts of aquarium staff, there is now an effective treatment. During the last two years, aquarist Tiffany Rudek worked to develop a reliable method of treating ill, injured or stressed sea stars. For many of the stars under her care, the treatment was the difference between life and death.
Rudek partnered closely with supervisor and aquarium sea jelly specialist Evonne Mochon Collura to refine the treatment and submit the formal plan, which may now be accessed online. In sharing their treatment plan, other researchers may repeat the protocol to prevent wasting in their collections.
The method involves supporting the star’s immune system, as opposed to treating myriad bacterial factors, and is applicable to physical injuries as well as wasting symptoms.
When stars show symptoms at the aquarium, such as skin lesions and twisted limbs, they are taken to a quarantine area for Rudek’s treatment. The stars are placed into a cold water holding area, and a buffer containing specific trace elements is applied. They are given an invertebrate-specific probiotic to prevent harmful bacteria growth and secondary infection, and undergo medicated baths to remove opportunistic parasites and fungus.
This is all completed and repeated with the goal of creating a low stress environment for the stars, and an unwelcoming environment for harmful bacteria and parasites.
So far, this method has proven successful with 17 sea stars of varying species, including the aquarium’s three sunflower sea stars.
“Tiffany’s thinking is out-of-the-box, and that’s exactly what we needed,” said Mochon Collura. “She had the tenacity and creativity to develop the method until it worked, and now we have over two dozen stars saved, and counting.”
Rudek and Mochon Collura will continue trialing the method and collaborating with other labs and sea star working groups. While the trial is in its early stages, and the sample size is relatively low, aquarium staff is optimistic with these very promising results.
Rudek is looking forward to the impact the treatment may have in other facilities. “We opted to share this method because not sharing didn’t feel right,” she said. “There are sea stars dying rapidly, and what we’ve developed is working — there’s a chance it could help so many people and so many stars.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.