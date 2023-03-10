Staff at the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport have developed a treatment plan for Sea Star Wasting Syndrome, a deadly set of symptoms that have decimated sea star populations.

Sea Star Wasting Syndrome caused a mass die off of sea stars along the Pacific Coast in 2013 and 2014. Near-unidentifiable gelatinous bulks, the remnants of stars having fallen to wasting, littered the seafloor. One of Oregon’s keystone species, the sunflower sea star (Pycnopodia helianthoides), was decimated, and is now listed as critically endangered.

