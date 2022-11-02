A complaint to the secretary of state’s office from a supporter of her opponent alleges the challenger for the District 10 state representative seat lied about her degree in the voter’s pamphlet.
Celeste McEntee, Newport restaurant owner and property developer, is running as a Republican for the seat in the Oregon House of Representatives currently held by David Gomberg, a Democrat from Otis. It’s McEntee’s first time on the ballot, though she ran for Lincoln County commissioner in 2020 as a write-in, announcing her candidacy after the deadline to file had passed.
Well-known locally for her family’s ownership of historic Mo’s Seafood and Chowder, McEntee’s website bio and the state-issued voter’s pamphlet, for which candidates submit their own information, describes more of her background, including other business ventures, volunteer work and educational background, saying she earned a “bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Utah and a graduate degree in conflict resolution.” The language on the website has since been changed.
A complaint filed last week with Secretary of State Shemia Fagan by Monica Kirk, a resident of Otter Crest known as a core figure in the 15neighborhoods organization, and a vocal supporter of Gomberg, says McEntee can’t have a “graduate degree” in conflict resolution from the University of Utah because the school does not offer one.
The Salt Lake City-based university does offer a conflict resolution certificate program available only to college graduates, which according to its website “fulfills the education requirement for state certification in mediation and for listing on the state court roster of mediators,” but those classes don’t carry credit toward a degree.
“While admission to the certificate program requires a bachelor’s degree or equivalent, a successful applicant for the certificate program is not admitted to the department of communication’s graduate school,” Kirk wrote in her complaint. “According to the website, this non-credit certificate program meets one evening weekly for 3.5 hours. It is not a graduate program. She does not have a graduate degree in conflict resolution, as she claims.”
Kirk’s is the second complaint filed against McEntee over the voter’s pamphlet. In September, FuturePAC, the state house Democrats’ political action committee, alleged the Republican candidate falsely claimed endorsements from three organizations that had not in fact pledged their support for her candidacy. One of those organizations, Stand for Children Oregon, actually endorsed Gomberg and contributed to his campaign fund.
McEntee attributed that discrepancy to a paperwork mix-up and said her opponent was intentionally blowing it out of proportion. She called the latest complaint “baseless.”
“After earning a B.S. at the University of Utah, I was accepted into the conflict resolution program from which I graduated and completed my post-graduate education,” McEntee wrote in a emailed statement. “I never stated I had a master’s degree, a credential I never claimed despite my opponent’s baseless assertions.”
It will be well after the Nov. 8 election before the secretary of state’s office completes its investigations into either complaint. The first would stop in that office, in any case, but the second could be referred to the Oregon Department of Justice.
Candidates can write almost anything they want in much of the official voter’s pamphlet, except for the section regarding employment history and educational background. Oregon statute makes lying in those sections a Class C felony. A Yachats woman was convicted earlier this year for lying about nursing credentials in the 2019 voter’s pamphlet in her successful run for the Yachats Rural Fire District Board. She resigned the seat when the deception came to light.
Following the Oregon Capital Chronicle’s Thursday publication of a story about Kirk’s complaint, McEntee’s website bio was edited to read “graduate certificate” rather than “degree.”
In July, the Oregon Government Ethics Commission issued McEntee a “letter of education” in lieu of a $1,500 fine for failing to file a statement of economic interest, which lists a candidate’s or elected official’s sources of income, certain assets and debts. McEntee blamed that lapse on late notification from the commission that the statement was due and then “technical issues” that caused an attempted filing to fail.
