A Florence man was arrested for alleged theft from a Newport sporting goods store, then charged with unlawful possession of a weapon as a felon.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court on Feb. 13, a Newport police officer responded the day prior to a report of shoplifting at Big 5 Sporting Goods. The manager told the officer a male subject came in and was grabbing items off the shelves that were no longer in his hands a few moments later, prompting the manager to start watching him on surveillance cameras.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.