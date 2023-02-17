A Florence man was arrested for alleged theft from a Newport sporting goods store, then charged with unlawful possession of a weapon as a felon.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court on Feb. 13, a Newport police officer responded the day prior to a report of shoplifting at Big 5 Sporting Goods. The manager told the officer a male subject came in and was grabbing items off the shelves that were no longer in his hands a few moments later, prompting the manager to start watching him on surveillance cameras.
The manager said he observed the man take a small backpack off a shelf, move out of view of the cameras, then reappear on screen without the backpack. He said he then watched him squat down, pocket a pair of Nike gloves and leave the store. He provided the officer with a still photo of the man.
The officer spotted a man wearing the same clothes about a block away from the store, detained and identified him as Brandon Renfro, 31. He was allegedly wearing the Nike gloves and carrying the backpack, valued at $47 total.
Renfro denied stealing the items but asked to be cited and released instead of taken to jail, according to the affidavit. He was arrested and lodged in Lincoln County Jail on two counts of third-degree theft.
Upon searching the backpack, the officer located a spring-loaded knife, according to a second probable cause affidavit. After confirming Renfro was a felon, the officer re-arrested him on the charge of being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon.
During his arraignment on those three charges Feb. 13, Lincoln County Circuit Judge Sheryl Bachart set Renfro’s bond at $15,000 and scheduled an early resolution conference for Feb. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.