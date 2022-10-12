An Albany man accused of driving drunk Sept. 30, hitting a shopping cart with a vehicle in a commercial parking lot and arrested later at Roads End State Recreation Site in Lincoln City remained lodged Monday morning at Lincoln County Jail in Newport on $20,000 bail after being charged with two Class A and one Class C misdemeanor offenses.

Lincoln City Police Department officers arrested 29-year-old Jessie Antonio Mendoza at about 2:52 p.m. Sept. 30, less than 20 minutes after receiving a report of an erratic driver who hit a shopping cart in the Lincoln City Plaza parking lot in the 4100 block of Northwest Logan Road.

