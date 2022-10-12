An Albany man accused of driving drunk Sept. 30, hitting a shopping cart with a vehicle in a commercial parking lot and arrested later at Roads End State Recreation Site in Lincoln City remained lodged Monday morning at Lincoln County Jail in Newport on $20,000 bail after being charged with two Class A and one Class C misdemeanor offenses.
Lincoln City Police Department officers arrested 29-year-old Jessie Antonio Mendoza at about 2:52 p.m. Sept. 30, less than 20 minutes after receiving a report of an erratic driver who hit a shopping cart in the Lincoln City Plaza parking lot in the 4100 block of Northwest Logan Road.
The case’s affidavit of probable cause notes the complainant reported the driver of a black Ford with a pink car seat in the back and a female in the passenger seat drove into the lot at a high rate of speed and staggered as they exited the vehicle. The complaint stated the suspect used the car to balance himself before returning to the driver’s seat, backing the car into a shopping cart and leaving by driving west on Logan Road.
The affidavit says that at about 2:52 p.m., an LCPD officer located a black Ford Focus matching the complainant’s description, “with a fresh dent which had no rust or sign of aging” less than a mile north of Lincoln City Plaza, parked at Roads End. The officer then spotted a man, later identified as Mendoza, and a female nearby.
“They were in the surf of the Pacific Ocean, which is unusual for September in Lincoln City due to the temperature,” the affidavit of probable cause reads. It further states both were “stumbling” as they walked.
Upon approaching Mendoza and the female, the LCPD officer reported both had watery, red eyes and emitted a strong odor of alcohol. Mendoza reportedly told the officer he last drank alcohol before arriving at the beach about two hours prior. After telling the officer he had no identification, Mendoza reportedly gave the officer a false name, and did not resemble the DMV photo connected to the name given, according to the officer.
After contacting the registered owner of the vehicle, police identified Mendoza, who had a no-bail warrant for his arrest out of Marion County Circuit Court. The affidavit states that Mendoza showed signs of impairment on a horizontal gaze test and provided a breathalyzer sample that registered 0.16 percent blood-alcohol content, twice the legal driving limit.
During an Oct. 3 arraignment hearing in Lincoln County Circuit Court in Newport, Judge Sheryl Bachart found probable cause to charge Mendoza with DUII, giving false information to a peace officer in connection with citation/warrant and failure to present/carry a license, and set bail at $20,000.
In a letter attached to the case file dated Oct. 3, Jodi Maynard, Lincoln County deputy district attorney, objects to the potential of Mendoza filing a petition to enter a DUII diversion program should the court find him eligible due to Mendoza having participated in a diversion program within the last 15 years in connection to a 2011 Marion County case.
Mendoza is next scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, in Lincoln County Circuit for an early-resolution conference.
