Airport-to-welcome-electric-planes

The familiar overhead drone of piston-powered airplanes will someday be replaced by the whisper of electric aircraft at Newport Municipal Airport.
Predicting the future arc of flight, the Newport City Council Monday gave Airport Director Lance Vanderbeck the green light to prepare the 400-acre facility with charging stations “and other necessary infrastructure to facilitate the use of electric aircraft.”
Vanderbeck told the city council that the Federal Aviation Administration recently certified the first battery-propelled airplane. He described it as a “manned aircraft like the planes we have today, but all electric.”
With battery technology similar to that of an electric car or a cellphone and 30 minutes of charging, the nine-passenger airplane is able to fly for one hour, and about 440 nautical miles.
The vote of approval by the city council authorizes Vanderbeck to lobby and support HB 3257, which directs the Oregon Department of Aviation to select six airports as part of a “pilot program” to install state-funded equipment, including chargers and solar arrays atop hangars and airport property.
The bill, which would be funded by a tax on aviation fuel, predicts lower regional ticket prices due to the lower operating costs of electric airplanes.
