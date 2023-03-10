Airport-to-welcome-electric-planes

An artist’s depiction of future electric airplanes could become a reality at Newport Municipal Airport. (Art by Boeing Aircraft)

The familiar overhead drone of piston-powered airplanes will someday be replaced by the whisper of electric aircraft at Newport Municipal Airport.

Predicting the future arc of flight, the Newport City Council Monday gave Airport Director Lance Vanderbeck the green light to prepare the 400-acre facility with charging stations “and other necessary infrastructure to facilitate the use of electric aircraft.”

