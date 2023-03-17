Members of the Newport Airport Committee include, left to right, council liaison Cynthia Jacobi, airport director Lance Vanderbeck, Susan Reese Painter, Daniel McCrea, Doug Lystra, Mark Watkins and Ralph Busby. Absent from Monday’s meeting were chair Jeff Bertuleit and council liaison Dietmar Goebel. One seat is open. (Photos by Rick Beasley)
An airport oversight committee on Monday rejected the notion of erecting solar-energy arrays atop hangers and vacant areas to help power runway lights and electric airplanes.
The Newport Airport Committee, used to murky flying conditions, doubted the promise of solar panels at the Oregon coast and worried about the costs of chasing long-shot grants. The unanimous vote came a week after the city council put the 360-acre airport into the running for electric chargers to power a forthcoming generation of “green” aircraft.
“Solar panels are just 10 to 20 percent efficient in our foggy and rainy weather,” said Daniel McCrea, a pilot such as several others on the seven-member advisory board. “Our power is hydro — cleaner than solar, 98 percent efficient and carbon-free. I think we can claim we are green.”
McCrea earned agreement when he asserted “it would be a huge waste of taxpayer money” to hire an energy consultant to assess the airport’s solar potential. Last year, the Newport Municipal Airport sold nearly 56,000 gallons of Jet-A and piston-engine fuel.
In other business, the committee learned that federal funds to the airport were drastically cut from $1.5 million “originally anticipated” to $875,000. In addition, the Federal Aviation Administration elected not to fund $900,000 for “obstruction removal.”
The reductions came after the facility was recently downgraded from a “regional” to a “local” airport. Airport Director Lance Vanderbeck said the airport met three out of four conditions but fell short of the 100 aircraft that need to be based at “ONP,” its universal designation.
According to FAA data, Newport is home to 40 aircraft, including 35 single-engine airplanes, two multi-engine, two helicopters and one unidentified aircraft. Vanderbeck said the cutbacks have put future airport improvements up in the air, including plans to erect new T-hangars and fix “warping” and cracked taxiways.
“It’s a done deal, and I don’t see any way around it,” commented committee chairman Ralph Busby, who said he made a short hop in his twin-engine Beech Travel-Air before the meeting.
The Newport Municipal Airport had 6,900 takeoffs and landings last year.
