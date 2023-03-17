An airport oversight committee on Monday rejected the notion of erecting solar-energy arrays atop hangers and vacant areas to help power runway lights and electric airplanes.

The Newport Airport Committee, used to murky flying conditions, doubted the promise of solar panels at the Oregon coast and worried about the costs of chasing long-shot grants. The unanimous vote came a week after the city council put the 360-acre airport into the running for electric chargers to power a forthcoming generation of “green” aircraft.

