Newport Airport Director Lance Vanderbeck was recently elected as president of the Oregon Airport Managers Association. The organization’s annual conference this coming fall will be held in Newport and is expected to draw 100 airport administrators.
Newport Airport Director Lance Vanderbeck was recently elected as president of the Oregon Airport Managers Association. The organization’s annual conference this coming fall will be held in Newport and is expected to draw 100 airport administrators.
The Newport Municipal Airport is taking off with new hangar construction and increased demand for flight services.
“It’s a good sign,” asserted Lance Vanderbeck, airport director, who oversees the 400-acre site that saw 6,400 takeoffs and landings in 2022. “There’s a lot going on right now.”
On Monday, the Newport City Council authorized a new agreement with the airport’s aviation gas supplier that will provide a new 3,000-gallon jet refueling truck and upgrade the self-serve unit. Operators of jet and piston aircraft purchase up to 11,000 gallons of Jet-A and regular “av-gas” fuel per month, according to airport figures. Jet fuel runs about $6 per gallon; 100LL av-gas costs $8, on average.
In 2022, the airport sold about $380,000 in jet fuel and $70,000 in aviation gasoline.
Meanwhile, Vanderbeck is working on plans to build more “T-hangars,” the city-owned buildings that house small aircraft. The city has 10 hangars it rents for $200 per month. About 20 airplane owners are queued-up on the waiting list, some since 2018, he reported.
The airport hosts another 30 “executive” hangars owned by pilots on ground leased by the city. Numerous tie-down spots are seldom used because of the harsh coastal weather.
“We’re trying to find land inside the fence for more hangars,” Vanderbeck said, reporting that rents and leases bring in about $180,000 per year. “We’re talking with a private developer to lease land and build ‘condo’ hangars, which have been successful in Portland and Hillsboro.”
Vanderbeck was recently elected as president of the Oregon Airport Managers Association. The organization’s conference this coming fall will be held in Newport and is expected to draw 100 airport administrators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.