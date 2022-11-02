LINCOLN CITY — The need for affordable housing has never been greater, but there were lots of smiles and possibly even a little rainbow over the otherwise rainy skies Friday as ground was broken on a new affordable housing complex that will be known as Wecoma Place.

Located at 2133 NE 29th Ave. in Lincoln City, Wecoma Place will have 44 apartments, with most of them (34) being high-demand, single-bedroom units. This is considered a prime location, just off of Highway 101 and close to public transportation, schools and shopping. The multi-story building will include a community space, an elevator, a community courtyard with raised garden beds and onsite parking. Units will include energy-efficient appliances and fixtures.

