Despite some pretty wet weather on Friday, there were a lot of smiles as ground was broken on Wecoma Place, a 44-unit affordable housing complex in Lincoln City that will begin construction soon. The apartments are expected to be ready for occupancy in early 2024. (Photos by Steve Card)
Andrea Bell, executive director of Oregon Housing and Community Services, speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for Wecoma Place. In spite of the challenges of the pandemic and the wildfires, she said, “This is what community building looks like. This is what community resiliency looks like.”
Lincoln County Commissioner Clair Hall, who also serves as chair of the state’s Oregon Housing Stability Council, said this new affordable housing complex will “have an impact on the lives of dozens of families, bringing them the much needed stability that comes with a safe and stable and affordable place to call home.”
Steady rain on Friday didn’t stop a ceremony in Lincoln City to break ground on a new affordable housing apartment complex that will be known as Wecoma Place.
LINCOLN CITY — The need for affordable housing has never been greater, but there were lots of smiles and possibly even a little rainbow over the otherwise rainy skies Friday as ground was broken on a new affordable housing complex that will be known as Wecoma Place.
Located at 2133 NE 29th Ave. in Lincoln City, Wecoma Place will have 44 apartments, with most of them (34) being high-demand, single-bedroom units. This is considered a prime location, just off of Highway 101 and close to public transportation, schools and shopping. The multi-story building will include a community space, an elevator, a community courtyard with raised garden beds and onsite parking. Units will include energy-efficient appliances and fixtures.
The affordable housing community was also awarded eight project-based vouchers to serve very-low-income families and individuals. Lincoln City granted the project property tax exemption and System Development Charges waivers, reducing project costs and demonstrating the robust support for this type of project within the Lincoln City community.
Construction will begin soon, and the housing complex is anticipated to open in early 2024.
This project is made possible through a partnership of a variety of individuals and organizations that include Stewardship Development, Housing Authority of Lincoln County, Cornerstone Community Housing, and Oregon Housing and Community Services. Representatives from those organizations celebrated Friday afternoon’s groundbreaking ceremony with other partners, including Umpqua Bank, National Equity Fund, OTAK and Walsh Construction.
“Stewardship has been serving people in their housing needs for more than three decades,” said Amanda Perkins, a partner with Stewardship Development, who served as emcee during the event. “We are honored to be able to collaborate in a strategic way with Oregon Housing and Community Services, Housing Authority of Lincoln County and Cornerstone Community Services to bring much needed quality affordable housing to our communities. We are committed to taking care of our residents in the way they deserve to be served.”
Perkins told people gathered at Friday’s ceremony, “It takes a whole village to make this happen, and we are very, very thankful for our village.”
One of the speakers during the groundbreaking was Andrea Bell, executive director of Oregon Housing and Community Services.
“We have all been through a lot these past few years, both personally and professionally,” Bell said. “On top of navigating life during a pandemic, the Echo Mountain Fire devastated the community and forever changed many lives. We learned that we collectively were not prepared for the level of destruction we saw in the 2020 Labor Day fires.”
Bell told those in attendance Friday, “This is what community building looks like. This is what community resiliency looks like … when our resources come together and our collective energy comes together … this is what is made possible.”
Lincoln County Commissioner Clair Hall, who also serves as chair of the Oregon Housing Stability Council, said “I’m thrilled to see further progress and advancement in any community in Oregon, but also as one of your county commissioners, it’s extra special, extra nice to see ground broken right here in our own backyard for housing that will immediately have an impact on the lives of dozens of families, bringing them the much needed stability that comes with a safe and stable and affordable place to call home.”
Kathy Kowtko, executive director of the Housing Authority of Lincoln County, expressed her support for the project, stating, “HALC is excited to be a partner in this new development in Lincoln City, bringing much needed affordable housing to north county. The need for affordable one-bedroom units is exactly what we currently need to serve many of our residents who live on fixed or marginal incomes.”
