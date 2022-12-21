The second she cracked the front door to the makeshift building behind the Toledo Fire Department on Saturday morning, a wall of flames and thick black smoke greeted recruit firefighter Jennifer Rayburn.

In a room with searing heat and no oxygen, the North Lincoln Fire & Rescue novice confidently passed her final test at a joint firefighter academy that drew 16 recruits from five Lincoln County fire agencies. Meeting two nights a week and Saturdays for three-months, the raw beginners accumulated more than 120 hours of intensive training needed for state-issued Firefighter 1 diploma, authorizing a person to enter a blazing inferno.

