Toledo Fire Department personnel built a flaming hotbox out of 2x4 studs and plywood when no condemned house could be found for the final test of 16 recruits at a firefighter academy Saturday. (Photos by Rick Beasley)
The second she cracked the front door to the makeshift building behind the Toledo Fire Department on Saturday morning, a wall of flames and thick black smoke greeted recruit firefighter Jennifer Rayburn.
In a room with searing heat and no oxygen, the North Lincoln Fire & Rescue novice confidently passed her final test at a joint firefighter academy that drew 16 recruits from five Lincoln County fire agencies. Meeting two nights a week and Saturdays for three-months, the raw beginners accumulated more than 120 hours of intensive training needed for state-issued Firefighter 1 diploma, authorizing a person to enter a blazing inferno.
Ties made at the school over fire hoses and forced entries will be permanent for many in the Dec. 17, 2022 graduating class.
“We’ve spent so much time together developing a bond through hard work,” asserted Joe Morgan, 26, a newly minted volunteer firefighter with Newport Fire. “The friendships we made here will last for a lifetime. It’s important for this job.”
Proud parents Elaine and J.D. Phipps flew in from Marsing, Idaho, to watch their son, Ryan Harris, pass his test by fire to become a certified firefighter for Newport F.D.
“He’s wanted to be a firefighter since he was five,” beamed Elaine, who said Ryan is facilities manager for the NOAA’s Pacific fleet. “He’s all that and a bag of chips.”
The demanding program weeds-out pretenders, said Jason Sasso, 35, one of two academy grads who will become members of the elite Georgia-Pacific Emergency Response Team. He is matter-of-fact about the challenges he could face at his Toledo factory.
“It’s a paper mill, full of paper,” he said of the sprawling plant. “It’s prone to fire.”
Participating in the academy were NLFR, Seal Rock Fire District, Toledo Fire Department, Newport Fire Department and the Georgia-Pacific Emergency Response Team (ERT).
In charge of the academy was Capt. Shannon Brecik, Toledo Fire Department training officer who is described as a “10” among instructors by colleagues, including one who said “she knows how to train and make it safe.” The academy was staffed by experienced firefighters, including 17-year veteran Capt. Brandon Webber, training officer, and B.J. Wawrak, assistant fire chief, of the Siletz Fire District — which is entirely dependent on 14 volunteer firefighters.
“This is a strong program and we’re lucky to have it,” said Chris Rampley, a Newport F.D. engineer and fire investigator. “When they couldn’t find a house to burn down they built one.”
The Newport Fire Department sent four recruits to the academy, including two who graduated at the top of the class. Fire Chief Rob Murphy, who started as a volunteer, said the joint academy is a cornerstone in efforts to rebuild volunteer ranks drained by the pandemic and “lifestyle” changes. Newport F.D. has 21 volunteers ages 18 through 70, 11 fulltime firefighters and two administrators. The fire chief can often be found filling in on shifts.
“The challenges facing today’s fire service in volunteer recruitment and retention are worlds different than 10 to 20 years ago,” reflected Murphy, who said call volume has exploded from 1,000 calls a year 15 years ago to 2,300-plus. “Now, more than ever, volunteers face increased workloads and work-life balance issues.”
But the fire service beckons the willing with unmatched camaraderie, public admiration and, face it, adrenalin-pumping excitement. For information on how to volunteer for the Newport Fire Dept., call 541-265-9461, or visit the website: newportoregon.gov
“This is your second family,” Murphy stated. “You’re part of a team whose mission is to help people on the worst day of their life. You feel good about that.”
