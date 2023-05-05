For a little less than an hour Tuesday morning, May 2, Sam Case Elementary School in Newport went into a “Code Yellow Lockdown” after a student reportedly said they heard what sounded like gunshots close by.
According to a “Remind message” sent to Sam Case parents and guardians, attributed to Marty Perez, Sam Case principal, at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday, “a student at Sam Case Elementary School reported hearing a noise that sounded like a gunshot outside near the school and saw someone in the wooded area behind the school.”
The message further stated the school immediately went into Code Yellow Lockdown, and staff called 911 to report the incident to law enforcement. A Code Yellow Lockdown, according to the Lincoln County School District’s emergency plan, limits movement at the school while an emergency situation is investigated, assessed and/or managed.
After a hasty response drew personnel from both the Newport Police Department and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office, officers and deputies scoured the surrounding area while the student who made the report and staff members were interviewed.
“In a Code Yellow Lockdown, students are secured in their classrooms and instruction continues while school administration (and sometimes police) manage the emergency situation,” the LCSD emergency plan states.
At 11:45 a.m., exactly 50 minutes after the incident was first reported, law enforcement cleared the school to resume regular school day activities, with no viable threat of violence.
“Our officers and deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office started searching the area while the child witness and school staff were interviewed, and at the conclusion, we were unable to verify that what was reported actually occurred,” Newport Police Chief Jason Malloy told News-Times staff Tuesday afternoon. “After a thorough search and interviews with school staff and the child witness, we cleared the area. We got there very quickly, and of course, we take every situation like that very, very seriously.”
The incident was the second occasion within a month’s time that Newport public schools were forced to keep staff and students indoors while law enforcement investigated the possible threat of gun play. On April 4, schools in Newport were locked down due to a “Newport student” reporting witnessing another student at a school bus stop in possession of a gun. After about 45 minutes of investigation, authorities located the student in question, who was in found in possession of a BB gun.
Tuesday’s Remind message, for the second time in a month, thanked local law enforcement for its work on ensuring the safety of students and school staff members in the wake of suspected gun activity.
“We are proud of our students and staff for quickly following our safety protocols, and grateful for Newport Police and the Sheriff’s Office’s immediate response,” the message read.
