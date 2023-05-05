For a little less than an hour Tuesday morning, May 2, Sam Case Elementary School in Newport went into a “Code Yellow Lockdown” after a student reportedly said they heard what sounded like gunshots close by.

According to a “Remind message” sent to Sam Case parents and guardians, attributed to Marty Perez, Sam Case principal, at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday, “a student at Sam Case Elementary School reported hearing a noise that sounded like a gunshot outside near the school and saw someone in the wooded area behind the school.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.