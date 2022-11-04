Historic-plane-crash-(OPB)

A plaque on the marker at the Governor’s Ridge Crash Site Monument tells visitors about the tragedy. (Photo via the State Historical Preservation Office)

On Oct. 28, 1947, Republican Gov. Earl Snell, State Senate President Marshall Cornett, and Secretary of State Robert Farrell Jr. boarded a plane to southeastern Oregon for some goose hunting. It was supposed to be a quick trip to a friend’s sprawling Lake County ranch. Instead, the small, private plane crashed into a ridge. All three politicians and the pilot were killed.

Today the crash site is preserved under the National Register of Historic Places. It’s so remote that wreckage debris remains on the forest floor 75 years after the accident.

