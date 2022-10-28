Lincoln County commissioners awarded a contract for more than $200,000 in renovations to the building at the Lincoln County Commons that hosts the majority of the activities of the Lincoln County 4-H Extension.
The forward progress on the grant-funded project could be a hopeful sign that long-planned improvements to the whole facility, funded by voter-approved room-tax measures, will follow. The county currently has about $5.3 million in its Fair Facilities Improvement Fund, and County Administrator Tim Johnson and staff are formulating a work plan to implement the 2019 Commons Master Plan.
During its regular meeting Oct. 19, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners received the first draft of that work plan as part of its consent agenda. The work plan is a funding and management road map and high-level timeline for eight-figure improvements to the fairgrounds in the master plan — a 15,000-square-foot multi-purpose building to replace the existing main hall; a new, partially covered pavilion to replace the indoor and outdoor arena facilities; a new, relocated livestock barn; a new gateway feature at the corner of Third and Harney streets; a new stage, outdoor plazas and green space. The improvements also require upgrades to infrastructure — new water and sewer mains, storm drainage and electrical service.
Most of those improvements will be funded by bonded debt, to be paid by future tax revenue from the measures already approved at the polls, but staff will also seek state and federal funding sources.
Commissioners also approved a $238,750 contract with a Cottage Grove firm, J&M Custom Contracting, to complete work on the 4-H livestock barn, for which the county was awarded a grant through Business Oregon. The agency announced the award of $10 million in grant program funding approved by the legislature for fairgrounds throughout the state, to be paid through lottery bonds. Lincoln County received $277,000, making J&M’s bid significantly lower than the projected budget.
Oregon State University’s local 4-H program is the most frequent user of the county commons year round, in general, and the livestock barn used by participants is significantly deteriorated. The building, the second on Harney Street from the intersection with Third Street, houses events as well, such the most recent Lincoln County Master Gardener plant sale.
Facilities manager Jack Whaley told commissioners the same firm completed the Lincoln County Courthouse roof replacement, for which it had also submitted a bid for under the projected budget. He said he received several other offers from contractors who rescinded them “after prices started moving.”
Commissioner Claire Hall asked if it would be correct to characterize the completed work as essentially a brand-new building, utilizing only existing structural elements. Whaley confirmed. The contractor will replace all of the roof and siding.
“The only thing that will be staying is the electrical and the main supports,” Whaley said. “And then they are going to finish pouring the slab on the inside, so that will improve its usability tremendously.”
Calling the move “quite exciting,” Hall said, “We’re moving closer to finally getting our commons master plan implemented. I hope people will see that there is something happening on the grounds right now, and it’s just the first of many things to come.”
Commissioners unanimously approved the contract on Commissioner Doug Hunt’s motion.
