Lincoln County commissioners awarded a contract for more than $200,000 in renovations to the building at the Lincoln County Commons that hosts the majority of the activities of the Lincoln County 4-H Extension.

The forward progress on the grant-funded project could be a hopeful sign that long-planned improvements to the whole facility, funded by voter-approved room-tax measures, will follow. The county currently has about $5.3 million in its Fair Facilities Improvement Fund, and County Administrator Tim Johnson and staff are formulating a work plan to implement the 2019 Commons Master Plan.

