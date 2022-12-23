Oregon’s Ballot Measure 114, a new gun control law narrowly passed by voters in November, spiraled deeper into legal limbo recently when a Harney County state judge blocked the initiative’s ban on the sale of magazines carrying more than 10 rounds.
Worried by news accounts of record homicides and bloodshed in Oregon’s biggest metropolitan areas, voters in Lincoln County helped pass the initiative 13,211 to 12,418. But is gun violence truly a threat worthy of some of the strictest gun laws in the country?
“I can’t think of one active shooter case or officer-involved shooting,” said Newport Police Chief Jason Malloy, a 28-year NPD veteran, when pressed about “active shooters” during a recent meeting with his citizen advisory board. “I can’t think of anything.”
Lincoln County residents have to look back 53 years for the kind of shocking gunplay. According to News-Times archives, 1969 produced two back-to-back shootings that dumbfounded readers.
“Authorities Probe Deaths of Officer, Youth During Sunday Shootings,” stated the headline of the March 20, 1969 issue.
“Law enforcement agencies are still trying to determine what prompted a 17-year-old Newport boy to lead police on a 40-mile chase Saturday night, shoot and kill one officer, and then shoot himself,” the article stated. “Gary LaVaughn Sumpter, 31, of Toledo, and Michael Neal Meester, 17 of Newport, are both dead as a result of gunshot wounds from Meester’s 30.06 hunting rifle.
“State Police Officer William Clayton Durr, 36 of Newport, was in good condition at Pacific Communities Hospital Wednesday morning, recovering from a gunshot wound in the face, caused by Meester’s rifle,” the story went on.
“Events started as Meester, returning from a party in Corvallis about 11 p.m. March 15, was spotted by Lincoln County Sheriff Everett Hockema — off duty and driving with his family — traveling toward Newport on Highway 20 at a high rate of speed. Meester swung off the highway and passed the state police office on NE First Street, where Trooper Durr tried to stop him. Meester took off toward Toledo with Durr and Newport Police officer James Ewalt in pursuit.
Toledo Police Department was alerted, and the only officer on duty, reserve policeman Gary Sumpter, joined in the wild pursuit.
“The three police cars then followed Meester’s dark red sedan towards Siletz. Officer Durr at one point overtook Meester’s car, but could not get him to stop and the boy got ahead of him again. Sumpter overtook Ewalt’s car, and arrived at milepost 15, about nine miles north of Siletz, the site of the gun battle,” the story continued.
“Meester had stopped his car at this point, and opened fire on Durr, who had no idea the driver was armed. Sumpter got out of his car to return fire, but Meester shot him through the car door, and he died instantly, the bullet piercing his badge and chest.”
Meester returned to his car and roared away on Highway 229 toward Kernville, where he evaded a roadblock and finally pulled up short of Highway 101. Surrounded by state police and a Lincoln City Police officer who joined the pursuit, “Meester stepped back and shot himself in the head.”
The incident stumped investigators, who said the teenage killer played football and the drums and had never been in trouble before.
Equally perplexing was the shocking murder-suicide just two weeks later in Toledo, where police said Stephen Henry Cate, 24, shot his fiancé’ Francis Ann DeNoble, 21, after a “lovers’ quarrel.” Cate, a project engineer at Georgia-Pacific, was an OSU grad and former Eagle Scout.
The killings that stunned the tight-knit residents of the county in 1969 have been long forgotten. But as Measure 114 faces a drawn-out court battle over permit requirements and magazine capacities, some people wonder if they are in danger.
Despite “relentless news about mass shootings,” Harney County Circuit Judge Robert S. Raschio wrote in his Dec. 15 preliminary injunction barring implementation of the new gun-control law: “The court finds that there is less than a 1 in 1,000,000 chance of a person being fatality shot in a mass shooting in Oregon.”
