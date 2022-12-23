GUN-VIOLENCE.Bullet-Holes-sedan

Bullets from police officers’ guns left several bullet holes (marked) in the sedan driven by Michael Meester, 17 of Newport, during a 40-mile chase. (News-Times archive photos)

Oregon’s Ballot Measure 114, a new gun control law narrowly passed by voters in November, spiraled deeper into legal limbo recently when a Harney County state judge blocked the initiative’s ban on the sale of magazines carrying more than 10 rounds.

Worried by news accounts of record homicides and bloodshed in Oregon’s biggest metropolitan areas, voters in Lincoln County helped pass the initiative 13,211 to 12,418. But is gun violence truly a threat worthy of some of the strictest gun laws in the country?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.