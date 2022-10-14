LCSD-100th(Karen-Gray)_Oct.-14

Karen Gray, Lincoln County School District superintendent, photographed speaking at 2021 Waldport High School graduation. late last week proclaimed this school year as a celebration of the district’s 100th year. (Photo by Michael Heinbach)

In her weekly Compass Connection video, published Oct. 7, and again during Tuesday evening’s Lincoln County School District Board of Directors meeting at Toledo Elementary School, Superintendent Karen Gray commenced the celebration of the district’s 100th year with the reading of a proclamation.

The county’s first school opened in 1866 in the community of Eddyville, but in 1923, more than 70 individual schools throughout the county merged to form the Lincoln County School District. In the proclamation, Gray announced the celebration of the district’s centennial year.

LCSD-100th_Oct.-14

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.