Karen Gray, Lincoln County School District superintendent, photographed speaking at 2021 Waldport High School graduation. late last week proclaimed this school year as a celebration of the district’s 100th year. (Photo by Michael Heinbach)
In her weekly Compass Connection video, published Oct. 7, and again during Tuesday evening’s Lincoln County School District Board of Directors meeting at Toledo Elementary School, Superintendent Karen Gray commenced the celebration of the district’s 100th year with the reading of a proclamation.
The county’s first school opened in 1866 in the community of Eddyville, but in 1923, more than 70 individual schools throughout the county merged to form the Lincoln County School District. In the proclamation, Gray announced the celebration of the district’s centennial year.
“Today, the district proudly serves roughly 5,500 students inside of 12 schools and three charter schools,” Gray said in the Compass Connection video, found at https://tinyurl.com/5ev8by3y. “So with that, I will officially proclaim the year 2023 as the 100th year of the creation of the Lincoln County School District.”
Events celebrating the district’s 100th year, including time capsules for each of LCSD’s four geographic areas (north, south, east and west), parades, concerts, podcasts and more videos, have not yet been officially scheduled, but are in the works. Also coming down the pike will be an online store featuring “fun memorabilia” with the LCSD centennial celebration logo.
Gray and additional LCSD administrators have proudly worn personalized Nike jackets displaying the district’s 100th logo to LCSD events throughout the first two months of the school year.
“We hope that you will join us all year long in celebrating across our great county,” Gray said in the video.
Weekly Compass Connection videos are posted to the Lincoln County School District website (www.lincoln.k12.or.us). Videos are available with English and Spanish subtitles.
Find more information there about the district’s centennial celebration by clicking the 100 years celebration banner at the top of the page, which features logos created by art students from Waldport Middle and High School.
• In other LCSD news, the district on Monday posted an update on illness guidelines for students who contract forms of COVID-19, found here: https://tinyurl.com/2p8sx3wr.
As current Oregon Health Authority standards no longer require quarantine periods for those exposed to the COVID-19 virus, the district requests parents/guardians use the district’s “When to Keep Your Child Home” guide (https://tinyurl.com/mrmbh834) to gauge students’ length of school absences should they fall ill.
