With the return of the rain and that dreaded time of year when we have to set our clocks back for the end of daylight savings, I think we can officially declare that we are entering comfort food season — and do I have the ultimate comfort food for you this week with this Venison Lasagna Soup.  

Comfort foods aren’t just an expression either, they really do provide both emotional comfort as well as reduce stress hormones in our bodies. A number of studies show that people feel less depressed, anxious and irritable after consuming carbohydrate-rich foods due to the fact that eating these starchy foods helps our bodies make serotonin, which makes us feel calmer and decreases the stress hormone called cortisol. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.