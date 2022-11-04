With the return of the rain and that dreaded time of year when we have to set our clocks back for the end of daylight savings, I think we can officially declare that we are entering comfort food season — and do I have the ultimate comfort food for you this week with this Venison Lasagna Soup.
Comfort foods aren’t just an expression either, they really do provide both emotional comfort as well as reduce stress hormones in our bodies. A number of studies show that people feel less depressed, anxious and irritable after consuming carbohydrate-rich foods due to the fact that eating these starchy foods helps our bodies make serotonin, which makes us feel calmer and decreases the stress hormone called cortisol.
And although these comfort foods should be eaten in moderation, I think this Venison Lasagna Soup that’s loaded with comforting carbohydrates might just be the perfect dish as we reluctantly set our clocks back this Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 a.m.
Venison Lasagna Soup
Ingredients:
• 2 pounds venison (or ground beef if you don’t have venison)
• 1 yellow onion, chopped
• 4 cloves garlic, minced
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 1 tablespoon tomato paste
• 1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes
• 2 teaspoons PS Seasoning Good Fella Italian Herbs, or your favorite Italian seasoning
• 48 ounces of chicken stock
• 10 dried lasagna noodles
• 1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley
• 1/2 cup chopped fresh basil
• Ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese and mozzarella cheese for topping soup.
Directions:
• In a large pot over medium-high heat, add ground venison and cook until brown. If there’s a lot of excess fat, drain it then set aside.
• In the same pot, reduce heat to medium, add olive oil then onion and garlic, and continue cooking for 4-5 minutes.
• Stir in the crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, chicken stock and Good Fella Italian seasoning. If you prefer a smoother soup base (my husband doesn’t love chunky crushed tomatoes) at this point, blend with an immersion hand blender until smooth.
• Increase the heat to high and bring the soup to a boil. Add lasagna noodles (broken into bite-sized pieces) then continue to gently boil until noodles are cooked — approximately 10-15 minutes. Occasionally stir to make sure pasta isn’t sticking to the bottom of the pot.
• Once pasta is cooked, remove from heat and stir in fresh basil and parsley and season with salt and pepper as needed.
• For serving, top each bowl with a dollop of ricotta and a small handful of mozzarella and parmesan and enjoy!
