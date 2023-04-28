clam-chowder01

A vacation is defined as “an extended period of leisure and recreation, especially one spent away from home or in traveling.” But what if we live in a place we love so much that our life is our vacation? This has been precisely my dilemma since moving to Waldport — I don’t want to leave. Ever. However, this past weekend when some of our family invited us to join them for a vacation in Depoe Bay, we couldn’t wait to travel the short 35 miles up Highway 101 to join them. That same coastal charm, just new beaches to explore, and explore we did! 

We finally visited the much anticipated and highly recommended, Fogarty Creek Beach. The state park itself has charming pathways that wander through a sleepy forest with picnic tables and a winding creek that flows through it, leading out to a picturesque coastal cove with ancient rock formations. And that small creek transforms into a soothing river that I was told is constantly molding and changing the topography of the beach itself, so it’s a mystery as to what the beach will look like from one day to the next. All of those recommendations were spot on — what a spectacular place Fogarty Creek Beach turned out to be! 

