A vacation is defined as “an extended period of leisure and recreation, especially one spent away from home or in traveling.” But what if we live in a place we love so much that our life is our vacation? This has been precisely my dilemma since moving to Waldport — I don’t want to leave. Ever. However, this past weekend when some of our family invited us to join them for a vacation in Depoe Bay, we couldn’t wait to travel the short 35 miles up Highway 101 to join them. That same coastal charm, just new beaches to explore, and explore we did!
We finally visited the much anticipated and highly recommended, Fogarty Creek Beach. The state park itself has charming pathways that wander through a sleepy forest with picnic tables and a winding creek that flows through it, leading out to a picturesque coastal cove with ancient rock formations. And that small creek transforms into a soothing river that I was told is constantly molding and changing the topography of the beach itself, so it’s a mystery as to what the beach will look like from one day to the next. All of those recommendations were spot on — what a spectacular place Fogarty Creek Beach turned out to be!
The house we stayed in for the weekend was located on an equally spectacular beach — Lincoln Beach, yet another beach with what appeared to be constant changes from one tide to the next. The day we arrived, the surf was absolutely wild, with breakers taller than my husband crashing right at the shoreline. The sand was made of small pebbles so it wasn’t quite as soft on our feet as the sand in Waldport, but the sound of the waves crashing on that unique pebbled sand was incredible. It was a bit reminiscent of the sound of a Hawaiian or California surf.
The next morning, however, those big breakers were replaced by a much calmer ocean, and the low tide revealed that those small pebbles actually lead out to an entire shoreline of beautiful rocks. It was a feature that certainly didn’t go unnoticed by locals and visitors alike because that beach was filled with rock hunters. So I threw on my hat and coat and ran down to join them and had the time of my life once I got down there. I found dozens and dozens of agates in that short amount of time, some as large as the palm of my hand, even coming across a highly sought after Hag stone, which folklore says will bring you luck.
And as luck would have it, this weekend I may have accidentally stumbled across something I’ve been searching for since moving to the coast — the best clam chowder. If you follow my Instagram account @thekitchenwild you might already know that I have been on the hunt for the best clam chowder on the Oregon coast, and I’m fairly certain I found it this weekend in the heart of Depoe Bay at The Horn Public House & Brewery. I’ve eaten a lot of great chowders over the years but the chowder at The Horn, which was also voted No. 1 on The Oregon Coast Chowder Belt by Oregon Live, catapulted itself to the top spot on my chowder list! Clam chowder is just one of those dishes that’s all about preference, and to be quite honest, I’ve never come across a chowder that I like more than my own. That’s not to say that I make the best chowder on the coast, I just make mine how I like it, and The Horn clearly shares my same preference for chowder style.
Not only did The Horn’s chowder catapult itself to the top spot on my list, but so did Depoe Bay. I had the most incredible weekend in the town with the World’s Smallest Harbor, but just as in any good vacation, there just wasn’t enough time to experience all of the wonders that Depoe Bay has to offer, so I see a whole lot of day trips in my future. I hope to explore the boiler at Boiler Bay, hike Otter Crest Loop, book a whale watching tour or fishing charter at Dockside Charters, and of course head back to The Horn for another bowl of that delicious clam chowder! In the meantime I’ll just have to keep making my own at home and you can too with my clam chowder recipe.
The Kitchen Wild Clam Chowder
Ingredients:
• 40 cockle clams, chopped (or 18oz can of clams if you don’t have cockles available to you)
• 1 quart chicken stock
• 1/4 tsp. dried basil
• 1/4 tsp. dried thyme
• 1/2 cup butter
• 1 pound bacon, chopped
• 1 cup chopped celery
• 1 cup chopped onion
• 3 cups skin-on, diced potatoes
• 4 cups whole milk
• 1/4 cup flour
• Salt and fresh cracked black pepper to taste
• More butter, parsley and paprika for garnish
Cooking instructions:
In a large stock pot, sauté bacon pieces until golden brown and crispy, then set aside (reserve 2 Tbsp. bacon fat).
In bacon fat, sauté onion and celery; once translucent and soft, add chicken stock, potatoes, basil and thyme. Bring to a boil and cook until potatoes are fork tender but not over cooked.
In a separate saucepan, melt 1/2 cup butter and slowly add flour to make a roux. Cook for 5-10 minutes stirring occasionally, then whisk into stock pot. Add clams, bacon and milk and reduce heat — be sure your milk doesn’t come to a boil.
Lightly simmer for 10-15 minutes adding salt and pepper as needed. Garnish with butter, fresh parsley and a sprinkle of paprika. Enjoy!
