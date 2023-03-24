It’s officially seaweed harvesting season here on the Oregon coast. Yep, we have a designated season for this and it’s not very long, so now’s the time to get out there and harvest that seaweed for the coming months. In Oregon, non-commercial harvest of live, wild seaweed is legal at the beginning of its growth period from March 1 through June 15 each year, unless a particular area is protected and prohibits it, such as marine reserves, intertidal research zones and marine gardens. But the rest of the coast is fair game for us seaweed harvesters.
There are thousands of different types of seaweeds broken down into classifications, and although they’re all incredibly fascinating to learn about, I’m going to stick with my favorite to harvest (and eat) for this particular article — ulva lactuca, otherwise known as sea lettuce.
However, If you want to learn more about different types of seaweeds, Backcountry Press has a fantastic class called Sea Vegetables of the Pacific Coast that will teach you just about everything you’d ever want to know. The class can be found online at www.backcountrypress.com.
Sea lettuce is a type of flat, bright green algae of the family Ulvaceae that can be found worldwide. It’s considered one of the most usable seaweeds, with applications that include food, agriculture, pharmacology and medicine. In some clinical studies, sea lettuce has been established as a better source of dietary fiber than fruits and vegetables, and it has also been shown to have antioxidant characteristics that help to decrease cholesterol and triglycerides, both of which are significant risk factors for coronary disease. Sea lettuce has also become a prime candidate for its possible use in medicines to treat atherosclerosis, neurological disorders, hypertension, acute respiratory distress, asthma, pulmonary fibrosis and cancer. So this seaweed really packs a punch when it comes to our health.
Lucky for us, out of all the algae, this species is probably the easiest to identify, so if you’re new to seaweed harvesting, sea lettuce is a fantastic one to start with!
When identifying sea lettuce, look for a bright green, thin, translucent, single blade, with a very small holdfast (holdfasts are the root-like structure that anchors the seaweed to the substrate, which is usually in the form of rocks, shells or other stationary objects). Not only is sea lettuce one of the easiest to identify due to its bright “leafy” appearance, it’s also one of the easiest to harvest. Sea lettuce usually grows rather high on the beach compared to other seaweeds, so harvesting during most low tides is possible, however, minus tides are definitely my personal preference for seaweed harvesting.
And although accessing sea lettuce is rather easy, there is a right and a wrong way to sustainably harvest it. The No. 1 rule for harvesting sustainably is never rip the seaweed from the rocks. Always cut it using a knife or scissors, leaving the holdfast attached to the substrate so it’s able to regrow. Seaweeds are among the fastest‑growing organisms on the planet and are very regenerative if they are harvested properly, ensuring there’s always enough for everyone, including the wildlife.
Sea urchins, crabs, clams and even fish feed on sea lettuce, and it’s no wonder why — it’s delicious! It adds a wonderful briny, umami flavor when served fresh in soups or dried and used in dishes such as these Halibut Cheek Musubi. So whether you’re an experienced seaweed harvester or just looking to begin your culinary journey with seaweed, these are great recipes to try. They’re super simple to create and so incredibly delicious to eat!
Halibut Cheek Musubi with Alsea Bay Kelp
Ingredients:
2 halibut cheeks
Calrose rice, cooked
Dried sea lettuce, cut into 2 ½-inch strips (see seaweed drying instructions below for tips on how to dry your seaweed)
1/2 cup Reduced sodium soy sauce
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup oyster sauce
Directions:
Mix together soy sauce, brown sugar and oyster sauce to create a marinade for the halibut cheeks. Marinate halibut for at least 2 hours.
Once marinated, in a skillet over medium heat, sauté the halibut for about 1-2 minutes per side depending on thickness, set aside.
Using Spam can or Musubi maker (found on Amazon) scoop in a couple of spoonfuls of cooked calrose rice into the can, place halibut check on top and press down firmly. Turn can upside down and tap the bottom of the can to release your halibut/rice.
Wrap rice and halibut cheeks in your sea lettuce and enjoy immediately or refrigerate.
Seaweed drying instructions:
To dry your seaweed, preheat your oven to 180° then rinse seaweed thoroughly in fresh water. (Hardcore seaweed enthusiasts rinse it right there in the ocean water, but I can’t ever seem to get all the sand out that way so I rinse mine under cold running tap water.) Line your oven racks with parchment paper — this step is essential because when that seaweed dries it will stick to just about everything else. Lay seaweed flat on the parchment paper and begin drying, turning blades once or twice during the drying process. The length of time definitely depends on the thickness and species of seaweed, so I recommend just keeping them in the oven until they’re crisp and there isn’t any moisture left.
Rockfish Miso Soup w/ Raw Sea Lettuce
Ingredients:
4 cups water
3 to 3 1/2 Tbs. organic white miso paste
1 filet black rockfish
1 cup fresh sea lettuce
Green onions for topping
Directions:
In a saucepan, add water and miso paste, stir to combine and bring to a simmer.
Gently add rockfish and continue to simmer for 5-7 minutes or until fully cooked.
Remove from heat and add raw sea lettuce and green onions. Enjoy!
