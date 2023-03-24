It’s officially seaweed harvesting season here on the Oregon coast. Yep, we have a designated season for this and it’s not very long, so now’s the time to get out there and harvest that seaweed for the coming months. In Oregon, non-commercial harvest of live, wild seaweed is legal at the beginning of its growth period from March 1 through June 15 each year, unless a particular area is protected and prohibits it, such as marine reserves, intertidal research zones and marine gardens. But the rest of the coast is fair game for us seaweed harvesters.

There are thousands of different types of seaweeds broken down into classifications, and although they’re all incredibly fascinating to learn about, I’m going to stick with my favorite to harvest (and eat) for this particular article — ulva lactuca, otherwise known as sea lettuce.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.