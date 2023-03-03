This homemade beef stew is the ultimate hearty comfort food! It makes the coziest meal and is perfect served with bread alongside it. This version is generous with the beef and the vegetables, and it’s paired with a rich, nicely thickened broth.
It’s perfect any time of the year, but it always hits the spot on a rainy evening. I make soft fresh bread when we eat this delicious stew. It’s the best!
This easy beef stew follows a straightforward prep and finishes with that classic old-fashioned flavor.
Beef and onions are browned on the stovetop (tip: nicely browned beef is key to the complex depth of flavor here). Then the liquids and herbs are added and the stew is cooked in the oven. Part way through, the remaining vegetables are added so they don’t end up mushy, and then it’s baked once more until everything is tender.
You’ll appreciate this mostly hands-off version that doesn’t need constant tending to on the stovetop, and how the even, encircling heat surrounding the pot from the oven ensures a more consistent end result.
Pot Roast Stew
Ingredients
• Use 2 1/4 pounds chuck roast, trimmed of excess fat, cut into 1 1/4-inch cubes
Heat oven and pot on stove: Move oven rack to lower third of the oven. Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Next, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large oven safe pot over medium-high heat. Prepare and cook the stew meat in batches, set aside: Dab half of the roast dry with paper towels, season lightly with salt and pepper then add to the pot with space between pieces. Sear until browned on bottom, about 3–4 minutes. Turn and brown on opposite side, about 2 minutes longer. Transfer to a plate.
Add another 1/2 tablespoon of oil to pot and repeat process with remaining half of beef. Transfer second batch of beef to the plate as well. Saute onions, then garlic. Reduce heat to medium, add 1 tablespoon olive oil, then add onions. Saute 5 minutes or until slightly golden brown.
Add garlic, jalapeño and chili flakes and saute 30 seconds longer. Add thickeners, then liquids: Stir in flour and tomato paste, and cook stirring constantly, about 45 to 60 seconds (reduce burner temp if needed). While stirring, slowly pour in red wine, and scrape up browned bits from the bottom of the pot. While stirring, pour in beef broth and Worcestershire sauce. Return meat, add herbs and simmer: Return beef to pot along with thyme and bay leaves. Bring to a simmer, stirring frequently. Remove from heat.
Bake in oven: Cover pot with the lid and transfer to the oven. Let cook 1 1/2 hours. Add vegetables to stew and continue to bake. Once time is almost up, cut the potatoes into 1-inch cubes, then peel and cut the carrots into 1-inch slices. Stir potatoes and carrots into stew then cover and return to the oven. Bake until vegetables are tender, about 60 to 70 minutes longer.
Remove bay leaves, season stew with salt and pepper to taste. Let rest off heat for about 5 minutes before serving. Garnish servings with parsley.
The stew can be cooked on the stovetop. Just simmer over low heat for 1 1/2 hours, then add the potatoes and carrots and simmer until tender about 30 to 40 minutes longer. Add more broth to thin as needed.
