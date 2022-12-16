‘Tis the season for warm and cozy fires and overpriced fire starters at the store, so as a homeschool project this past week, the kids and I sat down for a fun (and educational — we learned about the lifecycle of pine trees!) afternoon of making our own pine cone fire starters. 

We live in this great house in Waldport that used to be an Airbnb that slept a lot of people, I think it slept 20 people or more- I can’t really remember but I do remember it sleeping more than your average short-term rental — because it’s big! It’s two houses stuck together with a big seam down the center room (which is now our homeschool classroom), manufactured on one side and stick built on the other. It’s big, it’s odd and we love it! What we don’t love during these winter months is that the stickbuilt side of the house doesn’t have an adequate heat source so it’s cold! But thankfully we have a wood burning stove on that side that heats the space perfectly. Plus, who doesn’t love the natural heat from a fire anyway? It’s so cozy! This does require a lot of wood during these winter months and a lot of fire starters which is why we thought it would be a great idea to try making our own and it was a total success! Not only do they work great and smell so good (the wax I had happened to be scented) but the kids had such a fun afternoon making them and couldn’t wait to help dad light a fire with the new fire starters when he got home from work. Seeing how much pride they had in creating something so useful was really special. 

