‘Tis the season for warm and cozy fires and overpriced fire starters at the store, so as a homeschool project this past week, the kids and I sat down for a fun (and educational — we learned about the lifecycle of pine trees!) afternoon of making our own pine cone fire starters.
We live in this great house in Waldport that used to be an Airbnb that slept a lot of people, I think it slept 20 people or more- I can’t really remember but I do remember it sleeping more than your average short-term rental — because it’s big! It’s two houses stuck together with a big seam down the center room (which is now our homeschool classroom), manufactured on one side and stick built on the other. It’s big, it’s odd and we love it! What we don’t love during these winter months is that the stickbuilt side of the house doesn’t have an adequate heat source so it’s cold! But thankfully we have a wood burning stove on that side that heats the space perfectly. Plus, who doesn’t love the natural heat from a fire anyway? It’s so cozy! This does require a lot of wood during these winter months and a lot of fire starters which is why we thought it would be a great idea to try making our own and it was a total success! Not only do they work great and smell so good (the wax I had happened to be scented) but the kids had such a fun afternoon making them and couldn’t wait to help dad light a fire with the new fire starters when he got home from work. Seeing how much pride they had in creating something so useful was really special.
This is a great project for these rainy winter days to do with your children or grandchildren and a great way to get them off of those iPads or electronics for a bit to create something with their hands. Projects like this always make for a fun afternoon together as a family.
Pine Cone Fire Starters
Materials:
Pine cones
Paraffin wax
Cotton string
Cupcake liners
Dryer lint (optional)
Muffin tin
Instructions:
In an old crockpot or double boiler melt wax. (Cut the wax into small pieces, it will melt quicker)
While waiting for the wax to melt, line the muffin tin with paper cupcake liners and cut and wrap the string around the bottom and middle of each pine cone, leaving just enough string out for a wick.
Place the pine cones in the cupcake liners, making sure your wick is still sticking out. (It’s ok to get some wax on the wick, you just want to be able to access it for lighting)
For a little extra flammability, we stuffed dryer lint all around the bottom of the pine cones — but this step is optional. (As a family of five I do a LOT of laundry so I have lots of lint!)
Carefully pour meted wax into each cupcake liner. Allow to cool completely before removing them from the muffin tin.
