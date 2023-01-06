By Katie Wiley
For over 110 years, our neighbors up north in the Tillamook Valley have been making some of the very best dairy products thanks to our rain-soaked coastal range and some very hard working dairy farmers.
Starting in the late 1800s when European settlers arrived, they quickly realized — thanks to our cool, wet climate — that the grasses were lush and green, making it the perfect place for raising dairy cows. What began primarily with just milk and butter in the 1850s transitioned into cheese making when renowned Canadian cheesemaker Peter McIntosh arrived in the Tillamook Valley. McIntosh brought with him a cheddar recipe that had earned him a reputation as arguably the best cheese maker west of Wisconsin, giving him the nickname “Cheese King of the Coast.”
By 1909, several small creameries joined forces to start the cooperative: the Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA), ensuring all cheese made in the Tillamook Valley was the same high quality, stating that “quality comes above profit and natural always beats artificial.”
Over the years, Tillamook added a wide variety of other products. These included everyone’s favorite, Tillamook Ice Cream, in 1947, its creamy and perfectly tangy Tillamook Sour Cream in 1993, and their fruity and delicious Tillamook Yogurt in 1994 — all while still keeping that same classic cheddar recipe for over 100 years. There’s a reason it’s known as “the prize-winningest cheese,” and that’s because of these consistently high standards from start to finish.
Tillamook is still farmer-owned today and run by some the hardest working dairy farmers in the industry, including one of my personal social media favorites, Derrick Josi, fourth generation Tillamook farmer and author of the book “An Industry Worth Fighting For.” Josi, from TDF Honest Farming, shows his audience why his dairy cows are more than just animals, stating, “They are our livelihood, our legacy, and our family,” and displaying in real time what honest farming looks like in the Tillamook Valley.
Thanks to hardworking dairy farmers like Josi, we are able to enjoy Tillamook products anywhere from right here on the Oregon coast to a wide variety of stores across the entire United States, so we’re never far from a downright delicious Tillamook-inspired recipe like this Oregon Hot Dungeness Crab Dip with Soft Pretzel Dippers.
Oregon Hot Dungeness Crab Dip with Soft Pretzel Dippers
Ingredients:
• 2 cups Dungeness crab
• 1/2 cup mayonnaise
• 1/2 cup Tillamook sour cream
• 8-ounce Tillamook cream cheese, softened
• 2 cups Tillamook cheddar cheese
• 1 tablespoon Worcestershire
• 1 teaspoon lemon juice
• 3 tablespoons green onions, plus some extra for garnish on top after baking
• 1/8-1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (depending on how spicy you like it)
• 2 teaspoons J.O. Crab Seasoning #2 (if you don’t have access to J.O. Crab Seasoning, which can be ordered directly from jospices.com, Old Bay would be a suitable substitute, but salt to taste would need to be added as well)
Directions:
• Preheat oven to 375 degrees
• Mix cream cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, 1 1/2 cups of the cheddar cheese, green onions, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, J.O. seasoning, and cayenne pepper. Mix well to combine. Add the Dungeness crab meat and gently stir until combined.
• Transfer to oven-safe baking dish and sprinkle the reserved cheddar cheese on top. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes until hot and bubbly. Serve warm with soft pretzel bites (recipe below) and enjoy!
Soft Pretzel Bites
Ingredients:
• 1.5 cups warm water
• 2 teaspoons instant yeast
• 4.5 cup flour
• 4 tablespoons butter, melted
• 2 teaspoons sugar
• 2 teaspoons salt
For prepared dough:
• 1/2 cup baking soda
• 4 quarts water
• 1 egg, beaten
• Pretzel salt to top rolls
Directions:
• In a large mixing bowl, combine the water, yeast, flour, butter, sugar and salt. If using a stand mixer, use the dough hook attachment to mix the ingredients, then knead at medium-high speed for 1 minute. (This will help develop some gluten.) If not using a stand mixer, you can also do this by hand or with a hand mixer fitted with the dough hooks. Shape the dough into a ball and place it back into the mixing bowl. Cover with clean kitchen towel and let rise for 1 hour or until doubled in size.
• Transfer the dough to a lightly floured surface. Form into small bite-size balls by pulling the sides to the center and pinching to seal the lightly rolling on a flat surface. Place the formed bites, seam side down, onto a parchment or silicone mat lined baking sheet. Cover with the towel and allow to rise again for 30 minutes.
• Heat the oven to 425 degrees. Bring 4 quarts of water to a boil in a large sauce pan, then add 1/2 cup of baking soda. Boil bite size dough balls for 1 minute, flipping over halfway. Place the boiled dough back onto the lined baking sheet, seam side down. Brush the tops with beaten egg, then lightly sprinkle with salt. Then bake for 10 to 15 minutes or just until golden brown. Depending on size.
• Serve warm or at room temperature.
