KW_Fisherman-Stew

National Clam Chowder Day came and went last week, and sadly I was completely unaware of it until later in the afternoon, so there was no warm bowl of chowder on my dinner table that day. In fairness, how in the world are we supposed to keep all of these national days straight? There’s a national day for just about everything. As I’m writing this, it’s National Science Day, and by the time you receive the paper on Friday, it will be National Anthem Day, which is actually pretty neat. On this day, March 3, 1931, President Herbert Hoover signed a law making “The Star Spangled Banner” the national anthem of the United States of America — now that’s a day to celebrate!

But let’s get back to the chowder. I may have missed enjoying a heaping bowl of chowder on National Clam Chowder Day, but it did get me thinking about the history of clam chowder and where it first originated, so I was on a mission to find out. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.