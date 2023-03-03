National Clam Chowder Day came and went last week, and sadly I was completely unaware of it until later in the afternoon, so there was no warm bowl of chowder on my dinner table that day. In fairness, how in the world are we supposed to keep all of these national days straight? There’s a national day for just about everything. As I’m writing this, it’s National Science Day, and by the time you receive the paper on Friday, it will be National Anthem Day, which is actually pretty neat. On this day, March 3, 1931, President Herbert Hoover signed a law making “The Star Spangled Banner” the national anthem of the United States of America — now that’s a day to celebrate!
But let’s get back to the chowder. I may have missed enjoying a heaping bowl of chowder on National Clam Chowder Day, but it did get me thinking about the history of clam chowder and where it first originated, so I was on a mission to find out.
According to Savoring Gotham: A Food Lovers Companion to New York City, “It is believed that the New England style of chowder was introduced to the region by French, Nova Scotian or British settlers and became a common dish in the area by the 1700s.” These settlers were looking for a way to use up the abundant clams they found in the local waters, so they started making a soup or stew with them.
Firstly, what exactly is chowder?
According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, “Chowder is a soup or stew of seafood (such as clams or fish) usually made with milk or tomatoes, salt pork, onions and other vegetables (such as potatoes),” and from there, the regional variations of seafood chowder open up wildly, You have:
• New England Clam Chowder — the traditional chowder that we know and love here on the Oregon coast;
• Manhattan Clam Chowder — a tomato based chowder with garlic and various spices;
• Rhode Island Clam Chowder — made with Canadian bacon instead of traditional bacon;
• New Jersey Clam Chowder — made with a whole bunch of stuff that has no business being in chowder like cream of asparagus soup, asparagus, tomatoes, and crab spice such as Old Bay or J.O.;
• Hatteras Clam Chowder — basically New England Clam Chowder with carrots;
• Minorcan Clam Chowder — a tomato-based chowder with datil peppers, bell peppers and a bit of heat;
• Long Island Clam Chowder — a creamy, tomato-based chowder with oregano.
In fact, the chowder variation drama is so intense, the state of Maine once passed a law saying it’s illegal to add tomatoes to New England Chowder, which is a silly law that I’m totally on board with because I’m a sucker for a traditional New England Clam Chowder — no tomatoes, no chili peppers, no crazy stuff like asparagus and Old Bay, just good old fashioned creamy chowder.
However, my favorite chowders are also jam-packed with Oregon seafood, which is why I created my Fisherman’s Chowder. This New England-style chowder base is loaded with traditional ingredients like potatoes, bacon, celery and onions, but more importantly, it’s overflowing with Oregon seafood like cockle clams, coho salmon, black bass and Dungeness crab.
So I’m going to make a bold move here and rename this chowder, changing its name from a basic Fisherman’s Chowder to Oregon Fisherman’s Chowder. After all, Manhattan, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Hatteras Island and Long Island all have their own chowders, so I think we should too, since we have the very best seafood right here on the Oregon coast. Maybe someday we will even have a National Oregon Chowder Day, celebrating the abundance of local seafood we have right here.
Oregon Fisherman’s Chowder
Ingredients:
• 3 salmon filets, cut into large bite sized pieces
• 2 black bass filets, cut into large bite sized pieces (or your favorite local white fish)
• 2 Dungeness crab
• 20 cockle clams, chopped
• 1 pound bacon, chopped
• 4 tablespoons reserved bacon fat
• 1 quart chicken stock
• 4 cups heavy whipping cream
• 1/4 teaspoon dried basil
• 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
• 1/4 cup butter
• 1 cup chopped celery
• 1 onion, chopped
• 2.5 cups skin-on, diced petite Yukon gold potatoes
• Salt and fresh cracked black pepper to taste
• Sourdough bread bowl for serving and fresh Italian parsley for garnish
Cooking instructions:
In large stock pot, sauté bacon pieces until golden brown and crispy, set aside. Reserve 4 tablespoons bacon fat.
In bacon fat, sauté onion and celery. Once translucent and soft, add chicken stock, potatoes, basil and thyme. Bring to a boil and cook until potatoes are fork tender, but not over cooked.
Reduce heat to low, add heavy cream, butter, salmon, bass, clams and half reserved bacon (save remaining bacon for garnish). Make sure your chowder doesn’t come to a boil.
Gently simmer for 15-20 minutes, adding salt and pepper as needed.
Serve in sourdough bread bowl, garnish with bacon and fresh parsley. Enjoy!
